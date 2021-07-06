 Skip to main content
Bluff City murder suspect's hearing bumped to September
  Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A hearing for a woman charged with murder after a fatal Bluff City Memorial Day shooting has been rescheduled to mid-September.

Misty Magic James, a 26-year-old Johnson City resident, will appear in Bristol’s General Sessions court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14. 

James faces charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary in connection with a May 31 shooting. The shooting killed 60-year-old Bluff City resident Trina Jones inside Jones’ home. Before her arrest, James sent a video to law enforcement officials in which she confessed to breaking into Jones’ home and shooting her. 

