 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bluff City man charged with uploading child pornography
0 comments

Bluff City man charged with uploading child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Johnson

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Authorities in Sullivan County say a Bluff City man was arrested and charged Monday after over 100 child pornography images were located on devices in his home.

Paul Russell Johnson Jr., 54, was arrested for two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Other charges are pending further investigation.

Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Johnson's home where several electronic devices were seized. One device contained over 100 child pornography images alone.

Johnson remains in the Sullivan County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts