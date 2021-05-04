Bluff City man charged with child pornography

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Authorities in Sullivan County say a Bluff City man was arrested and charged Monday after over 100 child pornography images were located on devices in his home.
Paul Russell Johnson Jr., 54, was arrested for two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Other charges are pending further investigation.
Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Johnson's home where several electronic devices were seized. One device contained over 100 child pornography images alone.
Johnson remains in the Sullivan County Jail with a $10,000 bond.