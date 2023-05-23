Rangers 6, Pirates 1

Nathan Eovaldi pitched a complete game for the second time in five starts after throwing just two in the first 226 of his major league career, leading the Texas Rangers over Pittsburgh.

Eovaldi (6-2) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one, his fifth straight start of at least seven innings. The 33-year-old right-hander, a 12-year big league veteran. pitched a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Yankees on April 29.

Texas has won four of five. losing Monday's series opener 6-4 . Pittsburgh has split its last eight games after losing 11 of 12 and has not won a series since taking two of three at Washington on April 29 and 30.

Rich Hill (4-4) gave up five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings with a season-high nine strikeouts.

White Sox 4, Guardians 2

Romy González's two-run double broke a seventh-inning tie and sent the Chicago White Sox to a win over Cleveland Guardians.

González snapped a 2-2 tie with his hard hit off rookie Logan Allen (1-2), who was probably left in the game one batter too many by manager Terry Francona.

Yasmani Grandal homered for the White Sox, who started 7-21 but have won six of eight to stay within striking distance in the wide open and winnable AL Central.

Chicago's rally helped Dylan Cease (3-3) win for the first time since April 10 — a span of eight starts. The right-hander went six innings, Keynan Middleton and Joe Kelly pitched an inning apiece and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his fourth save.