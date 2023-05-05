Daniel Boone 8, West Ridge 5 Give West Ridge credit, they fought to the end. Carter Osborne had two hits, but Daniel Boone eliminated West Ridge in a District 1-AAAA tournament elimination game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport. Brayden Barr and Avery Horne struck out three batters apiece for the Wolves. Osborne helped extend the Wolves’ season on Thursday night with a ninth-inning walkoff single to defeat Dobyns-Bennett in an elimination game. West Ridge dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker to Daniel Boone in 10 innings on Wednesday and then survived on Thursday with an 8-7 elimination victory over Dobyns-Bennett. The Wolves finished its second season of existence with a 19-9 record. West Ridge will lose East Tennessee State signee Andrew Hoover to graduation. SOFTBALL Union 5, Ridgeview 2 Addison Toney drove in two runs as Union earned a Mountain 7 District road win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack. Braleigh Mullins and Lindsey Roberts added two hits apiece for the bunch from Big Stone Gap, while Hannah Mullins scored twice. The Bears bounced back from Thursday’s loss at John Battle in which they couldn’t hold a 9-3 lead in the final inning. Maddie Fleming went 3-for-4 to lead Ridgeview. Destiny Fleming and Ava Stanley drove in the Wolfpack’s runs, which were scored by McKenna McFall and Braelynn Strouth. Gate City 12, Lee High 6 Kady Davidson had a perfect day at the plate and as a result the Gate City Blue Devils kept their perfect record against Mountain 7 District opponents intact. Davidson went 3-for-3, scored three runs and tallied three RBIs in a Senior Night win over Lee High. Gate City (16-2, 10-0) had already clinched the district regular-season title on Tuesday with a win over John Battle. KK Baker added three RBIs and also pitched four scoreless innings on Friday. Lee received two RBIs from Chloe Calton and two hits from freshman Chloe Bledsoe. Grayson County 8, George Wythe 4 Andrea Pannell had three hits to lead the way for George Wythe, but it wasn’t enough as the Maroons lost a Mountain Empire District game on the road. Karyss Isom had two RBIs for GC, while Hiley Boyer was the winning pitcher. David Crockett 6, West Ridge 2 West Ridge opened the District 1-AAAA tournament with a loss to David Crockett on the Pioneers’ home diamond in Jonesborough. West Ridge will meet in an elimination game on Monday. Vikings-Patriots meet Monday Tennessee High and Sullivan East will meet in the District 1-AAA softball opener on Monday at Unicoi County High School in Erwin. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. The double-elimination tournament will continue through Friday of next week. GIRLS SOCCER Graham 7, Galax 0 A four-goal performance by Ella Dales propelled the Graham G-Girls to an easy win. Reagyn Ramsay, Emmy Spaulding and Sophie Scarberry also scored, while Cadence Owen dished out a pair of assists. BOYS SOCCER Gate City 1, Lee High 0 Mason Baker scored the only goal of the match as the Blue Devils triumphed. LATE THURSDAY SOFTBALL Lebanon 11, Chilhowie 0 Junior Erin Rasnake pitched a two-hit shutout, freshman Kylan Brooks went 3-for-4 and Lebanon played flawless defense in a Hogoheegee District road win. Kayla Roland and Lexi Williams had the hits for Chilhowie. BOYS SOCCER Virginia High 5, Gate City 1 Patrick Poku and Prince Poku each scored two goals as Virginia High earned a victory over Gate City at Gene Malcolm Stadium. Aquemini Martin also had a goal for the Bearcats. GIRLS SOCCER Gate City 1, Virginia High 0