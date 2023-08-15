It was a year to remember for Gate City football fans in 2022.

Behind a crew of 14 seniors, the Blue Devils earned their first winning record since 2014 and posted their first playoff win in eight years.

“We had good senior leaders that the rest of our kids followed,” GC head coach Jeremy Houseright said. “It turned into a special season with a lot of firsts.”

GC finished with an 8-4 record, lost just one game in the Mountain 7 District and defeated Union 21-14 in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs.

“Now the question is can we do it two years in a row,” Houseright said.

The 2023 cast features 16 seniors and established talents such as senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe and sophomore linebacker Mason Hickman.

The production of running back Ethan Fleming (15 touchdowns) was vital last season, but Houseright said there was no secret to the turnaround.

“It just came down to the hard work the kids put into the off-season,” Houseright said. “We actually didn’t start out too hot with a 0-2 record. But after the Radford game, the kids had a different mindset.”

That Radford game was a demoralizing 62-12 setback.

GC responded with a seven-game win streak that began with a 24-7 victory against Abingdon.

A couple of GC players credited those wins to a fiery halftime speech delivered by Houseright during the Radford loss.

“I didn’t have anything do with it,” Houseright said. “The kids just came out and battled every day. We got a few breaks, created some momentum and things kept rolling.”

GC rolled all the way to a showdown against Ridgeview for the Mountain 7 title. The Blue Devils managed just 92 total yards in a 41-0 loss.

As usual, Houseright was reluctant to single out players on media day. But Bledsoe is the key leader here.

“Luke has done a lot for us since he came into our program as a freshman,” Houseright said. “We also have some other skill kids that made plays for us last season.”

Senior Eli McMurray and junior Gabe Johnson return at receiver.

“We’ve also got some younger kids who made an impact last year, especially as the year went on,” Houseright said. “They will play a bigger role.”

Hickman guides the defense after making 90 tackles and forcing five fumbles last season.

GC should also benefit from a group of physical athletes who were dominant at the middle school level.

“Things are coming together,” Houseright said. “We hope to have more depth to keep our starters fresh.”

Following the 2022 breakthrough, Houseright hopes to keep the good times rolling at Legion Field.

“Our community is special,” Houseright said. “Our fans and players have been hungry, and the support grew with each game last season.

“We’re hoping to build off what we accomplished in 2022. We’re still searching for some key pieces, but we’ve got the makings to have another successful year.”