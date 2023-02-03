GATE CITY, Va. – The Gate City Blue Devils boys basketball team entered Friday’s Mountain 7 District game needing a spark.

Enter Gunner Garrett.

The 6-foot-5 junior scored 17 points as Gate City downed the John Battle Trojans 55-48.

GC, which has faced a challenging non-district schedule against larger schools, snapped a six-game losing skid in the emotional senior night victory.

“We had to have this win, and I did what I could to help us get it,” Garrett said.

Garrett is one of the top shooters in far Southwest Virginia and he displayed that soft touch along with defensive tenacity at just the right time Friday.

“We haven’t been shooting well as a team, but we’ve kept working on defense,” Garrett said. “Our defense was key tonight.”

The last victory for John Battle against Gate City was a 52-48 decision on Feb. 25, 1992 in the opening round of the old Highlands District tournament. David Wright (16 points) and Collin Jones (10) led the Trojans on that night, while former Gate City coach and current principal Scott Vermillion was a leader for the Blue Devils.

The Trojans (8-12, 1-9) took an 8-0 lead Friday only to see GC answer with a nine-point run and hold off several other rallies.

“We started 6-0 in the district, and then we hit a rough patch against some tough teams,” GC coach John-Reed Barnes. “I was tickled to death for the guys to get that win tonight.”

John Battle created a 33-33 tie at the 3:48 mark of the third quarter, forcing a GC timeout.

The Trojans went up 42-37 moments later when sophomore Porter Gobble scored five straight points and guard Eli Meade converted a driving layup.

Jon Battle led by that same margin going into the final quarter.

Relying on pressure defense and the offensive rebounding of burly senior Brendan Cassidy, GC (8-12, 7-3) crafted an 11-point run to go up 48-42 with 3:08 remaining in the game. The losing streak would soon end.

What did Barnes say to his team before that decisive final quarter?

“I told the guys that now was the time,” Barnes said. “We were a little timid early in the second half, but we put together one of our best quarters of defense we’ve had in a long time in that fourth quarter.”

Garrett kicked off that decisive run with a 3-pointer.

Junior point guard Eli McMurray supplied 13 points for GC, while Bo Morris (12 points) and Cassidy (10 points, seven rebounds) also reached double figures.

Gobble topped John Battle with 18 points, while Meade added 14.

“We had a good chance,” JB coach Steve Posey said. “The physical play of Gate City hurt us in the fourth quarter. We got a little tired and they hit some big shots. A win tonight would have been a big boost for us.”

GIRLS

Gate City 58, John Battle 38

On a night when six seniors were honored for Gate City, junior post Makayla Bays led the Blue Devils with 12 points, 12 rebounds and interior defense.

“Makayla flirts with double figures in points and rebounds every game, and she was solid again,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said

As usual, the key for GC was defense. Behind full-court pressure the led to multiple Battle turnovers, the Blue Devils outscored Battle 17-5 in the third quarter.

“Our press really helped us get in tune with what we wanted do,” Houseright said. “We changed some different things early in the first half that kind of got us out of rhythm, and that’s on me.”

Senior guards Adyson Gibson (12 points) and Lexi Ervin (10) each reached double figures for GC.

“We missed a lot of easy shots, but we played hard,” Houseright said. “Senior night is always emotional and you never how the players will react. Our girls responded in the second half.”

Heading into the final week of the regular season, GC (15-4, 8-2) is tied with Wise County Central atop the Mountain 7 with two losses apiece. The Blue Devils have district games remaining against Lee High and Union.

“We’ve got to win out and hopefully force for a playoff,” Houseright said.

The highlight for John Battle was a 10-point first quarter spurt the created a 17-17 tie.

“We did some good things there, but we’ve to do something to build off that kind of a run,” John Battle coach Sydney McKinney said.

The downfall for John Battle (8-12, 3-7) was familiar.

“Gate City started pressing us and we kind of freaked out,” McKinney said. “They man-pressed in our last game, and I don’t think we were ready for the trap tonight. We’ve got to handle that.”

The starting lineup for Battle included three sophomores, junior and senior Emma Bishop, who paced the Trojans with 15 points. Senior Gracie Ralston added 12 points in a reserve role.