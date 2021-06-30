 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blasting adjacent to Highway 394 postponed
0 comments

Blasting adjacent to Highway 394 postponed

  • Updated
  • 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol, Tennessee city officials announced Wednesday blasting for building foundation construction adjacent to Highway 394 near the Bristol Business Park has been postponed.

Crews will redo this blast next Wednesday at 11 a.m. Blasting will last for between 15 and 30 minutes. If crews are unable to blast during that time, blasting will occur the following day on Thursday.

During blasts, Highway 394 near the Bristol Business Park at the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass, Lamar Street, Tech Lane and Summit Street will be closed, according to the city. Vance Tank Road is not affected.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’
Books

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’

The first fact we learn about Craig Melvin in the NBC News anchor’s new memoir “Pops” is that his father was born in a federal prison in West Virginia. The revelation grabs the reader by the collar and will likely surprise viewers who watch Melvin, 42, a smooth broadcaster who never displays a hint of angst over the many hours each week he’s seen across NBC News properties. Since joining the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts