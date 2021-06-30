Blasting adjacent to Highway 394 postponed

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol, Tennessee city officials announced Wednesday blasting for building foundation construction adjacent to Highway 394 near the Bristol Business Park has been postponed.
Crews will redo this blast next Wednesday at 11 a.m. Blasting will last for between 15 and 30 minutes. If crews are unable to blast during that time, blasting will occur the following day on Thursday.
During blasts, Highway 394 near the Bristol Business Park at the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass, Lamar Street, Tech Lane and Summit Street will be closed, according to the city. Vance Tank Road is not affected.