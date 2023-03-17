The oldest agricultural fair in the state likely won’t have any rides this go round.

Robbie Stuart of the Bland County Fair Association said his group has spoken with multiple carnivals for the past two years with little to no luck.

In fact, Stuart said, the only carnival willing to discuss a trip to Bland County could only come in July, during the same week as Bland County’s 4-H camp in Abingdon.

Stuart wrote on social media that 4-H is a big part of the fair and uses food sales as a fundraiser. In addition, he said 4-H members are a big part of the livestock show.

He also said that a July date would take off the table many of the produce exhibits that are in full growth a month later.

Cost too is prohibitive. A carnival would cost the association about $25,000.

Unlike many fairs in Virginia, the Bland County fair is not connected with the county government; however, Supervisors do provide some support.

Booking a carnival, Stuart said, would force the association to take out a loan and hope to recoup the money after. He noted that last year, the fair cost more than $10,000 – minus the carnival.

Stuart said the last time the fair had a carnival, the cost was $15,000. It generated a return of between $11,000 and $12,000.

This year will be the 97th for the Bland County Fair.

Stuart said his group hopes to make it to 100 and “do a great and grand celebration. If we work hard and stick together, we hope that we can save enough money through the next three fairs and be able to put one on.”

Stuart asked county leaders for financial support toward upgrades at the fairgrounds, including renovations on one barn and the demolition of another. The group, he said, is working on a grant that would clear the path for a covered arena on the grounds.