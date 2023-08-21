Black Diamond District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Hurley (2); 4

2. Grundy (1); 3

3. Twin Valley; 2

Hurley Rebels

Coach: John Paul Justus

2022 record: 5-5 (1-2)

Key returners: Kevin Looney, RB/DB, sr.; Canaan Shafer, FB/LB, sr.; Eddie Hurley, RB/DB, sr.; Payton Hurley, RB/LB, sr.; Landon Bailey, QB, sr.; Landon Adkins, C/DL, jr.; Dalton Stacy, LB, sr.; Josh Duty, DB, jr.; Sheldon Matney, LB, sr.; Josh Ashby, OL, sr.; Johnny Prater, OL/DL, sr.; Jayme Stacy, WR/DE, sr.

Promising newcomers: Chase Baker, OL/DL, fr.; Jacob Cantrell, OL/DL, fr.; Kanan Justice, QB/DE, fr.

Key losses: Alex Duty, RB/LB; Logan Hopkins, OL/DL; Brandon Adkins, K; Caden Mullins, TE

Outlook: Hurley’s preseason roster was comprised of 22 players and 13 of those are seniors.

That varsity experience is one the reasons the Rebels sit atop the Black Diamond District preseason coaches poll.

Hurley had a successful 2022 campaign in qualifying for the playoffs last season and the Rebels came close to winning seven games. A 26-24 loss to Rye Cove and 36-28 setback to Betsy Layne (Kentucky) were the ones that got away.

The season ended with a 49-8 loss to Patrick Henry in the first round of the playoffs.

“A couple of days after that they were ready to get back in the weight room and wanted to redeem themselves,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “It didn’t end the way they wanted and they didn’t play how they wanted to play. Not saying we could have beat Patrick Henry, but it wasn’t to the level it should have been.”

Quarterback Landon Bailey is back as the trigger man of the Wing-T offense and he amassed nearly 1,000 yards of total offense last fall. He will likely throw the ball more this season.

Payton Hurley, Kevin Looney, Eddie Hurley, Canaan Shafer, Josh Duty and Sheldon Matney are weapons at the signal-caller’s disposal.

“I’d like to be like the old Graham teams,” Justus said. “I’d like to have seven kids with about 500 yards apiece. That’s what I’m shooting for.”

Landon Adkins, is a 6-foot-2, 253-pound junior lineman, who has gained recruiting interest from some small schools. Johnny Prater, center Kyle Cooper and three-year starter Josh Ashby are also expected to excel on the O-Line. The loss of senior Kolton Charles to a broken collarbone in the preseason was a major hit to Hurley, however.

Dalton Stacy and Johnny Prater are expected to set the tone at linebacker.

Coach’s Quote: “I think we’ll be all right this year. We’ve got a lot of seniors and they’ve worked hard over the last year.”

Roster

1 Payton Hurley

2 Landon Bailey

3 Joshua Duty

7 Sheldon Matney

10 Canaan Shafer

21 Dylan Lester

22 Edwin Hurley

23 Kevin Looney

25 Kanan Justice

32 Christopher Hackney

44 Jayme Stacy

48 Dalton Stacy

50 Timothy Cooper

51 Chase Bajer

52 Landon Adkins

55 Kolton Charles

56 Patrick Prater

60 Johnathan Baker

63 Jeremiah Blankenship

64 Joshua Ashby

65 Jacob Cantrell

72 Colin Compton

Schedule

Aug. 25; Sherman (W.Va.);A

Sept. 1; Eastside;H

Sept. 8; Van (W.Va.);A

Sept. 15; River View (W.Va.);H

Sept. 22;Holston;A

Oct. 6; Thomas Walker;A

Oct. 13;Grundy;A

Oct. 20; Tolsia (W.Va.);H

Oct. 27; Castlewood;H

Nov. 3;Twin Valley;H

Grundy Golden Wave

Coach: Keegan Bartley

2022 record: 8-5 (3-0)

Key returners: Logan Lester, QB/WR/DB, jr.; Ethan Roberts, RB/LB, sr.; Carson Deel, LB, jr.; Brady Deel, LB, jr.; Luke Shleton, OL/DL, soph.; Jonah Looney, TE/WR/DE, sr.

Promising newcomers: Tristian Ellis, RB/WR/DB, sr.; Talen Looney, OL/DL, soph.; Carson Griffey, QB/WR/DB, sr.

Key losses: Ian Scammell, RB/DB; Isaiah Boyd, QB/RB/DB; Cameron Keen, C; Logan Looney, OL/DL; Jacob Deel, OL; Wyatt Bush, DE; Parker Snead, OL

Outlook: If Grundy is to repeat as Region 1D champions, the Golden Wave will have to do so with plenty of new faces in new places.

Keegan Bartley has replaced Craig Plymal as head coach, defensive coordinator Travis Fiser stepped down, Ian Scammell departed as the school’s all-time leading rusher, the entire starting offensive line graduated and dominant defensive end Wyatt Bush decided not to play this season.

Despite the turnover in personnel, Grundy should still be in the running for a playoff spot.

The versatile and quick Logan Lester leads the way for the offense.

“He is by far one of the best players in the region as far as athleticism,” Bartley said. “He can run it, throw it and catch it.”

Ethan Roberts will be the featured back as he takes over in that role for the hard-charging Scammell, who is now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Senior Tristian Ellis moved in from Maryland and has earned rave reviews as a playmaker, while Carson Griffey and Brody Coleman both figure to get snaps at quarterback. Jonah Looney figures to be a top target at 6-foot-4 and 205-pounds.

Lucas Boyd, Luke Shelton, Brady Deel, Talen Looney and Lucas Bandy are expected to step in and step up on the O-Line.

While Bush isn’t playing this season, Grundy’s defense still features hard-hitting linebacker Carson Deel.

That defense will be tested by a tough schedule that includes four Class 2 opponents and Class 3 Carroll County.

Coach’s Quote: “The ones that were here with us last year, I think they got the taste of what the experience was like. We’re striving for that again. We’re not going to say region championship or bust, but that’s our goal to get back again. We don’t want to be one and done [in the playoffs].”

Roster

1 Logan Lester

2 Ethan Roberts

3 Tristian Ellis

5 Carson Griffey

8 Jonathan Thompson

10 Jacob Fields

11 Trey Taylor

12 Ayden Whited

19 Brody Coleman

20 Trenton Meadows

21 Jackson Deel

22 Shaiem Gordon

26 Teagan Abujayyab

32 Garon Marcum

40 Ryder Anderson

45 Parker Conaway

48 Carson Deel

50 Lucas Boyd

51 Andrew Scarberry

52 Brady Deel

55 Luke Shelton

60 Henry Brown

63 Talen Looney

64 Bradley Squire

66 Lucas Bandy

70 Lucas Mayhorn

71 Jaxson Ratliff

72 Thomas Estep

74 Triston Keene

75 Gabe Ratliff

76 Blake Childress

77 Brayden Ratliff

78 Dillian Justus

80 Lucas Vance

85 Will Vandyke

88 Jonah Looney

Schedule

Aug. 25;Carroll County;H

Sept. 1;Ridgeview;A

Sept. 15;Patrick Henry;H

Sept. 22;Honaker;A

Sept. 29;Tazewell;A

Oct. 6;Twin Valley;A

Oct. 13;Hurley;H

Oct. 20;Marion;A

Oct.27;Tolsia(W.Va.);H

Nov. 3;Wise Central;H

Twin Valley Panthers

Coach: Tom Crigger

2022 record: 0-1 (0-0)

Key returners: JJ Justice, RB/DB/P; Alex Blankenship, RB/LB; Jacob Street, OL/LB; Eldon Blankenship, OL/LB; Lucas Looney, OL/DL/K; Jacob Hagerman, OL/DL

Promising newcomers: Colton Stiltner, OL/DL, fr.; Brayden White, QB/DB, fr.; Jesse Street, OL/DL, fr.; Ethan Smith, DB/WR, fr.

Key losses: Isaac Cooper, OL/DE; Matthew Lester, RB/LB

Outlook: Twin Valley’s 2022 season consisted of one game – a 44-14 loss to Montcalm, West Virginia – as the Panthers disbanded their program a few days after that opening contest as the roster shrunk to an unsafe number of able bodies.

The Panthers are giving it a go and the roster is comprised of 16 players. The team played Castlewood tough in an 18-6 loss in a VHSL Benefit Game on Friday as Nathanial Deel rushed for a touchdown and Connor Clevinger led the defensive effort.

Brayden White is the quarterback and he’ll hand the ball off to JJ Justice, Nathanial Deel and Alex Blankenship. Tight end AJ Presley and the wide receiver group of Blake Cooper, Ethan Smith, Anthony Thornsberry and Jaylon Presley are receiving threats.

Colton Stiltner, Jacob Street, Eldon Blankenship, Lucas Looney, Jesse Street and Jacob Hagerman are on the O-Line. All of those aforementioned dudes will contribute on defense as well.

“I feel like our strength will be on the defensive side of the ball,” said TV coach Tom Crigger. “I felt like we were way ahead of defense than we were on offense.”

The non-district schedule is mostly against opponents with small rosters as well, so that should help.

Coach’s Quote: “After folding last year, our goal is to work hard and finish the season. I feel like this group of kids can compete all year. We just have to get better every week.”

Roster

2 Blake Cooper

4 Brayden White

8 Anthony Thornsberry

10 Connor Clevinger

11 Ethan Smith

12 JJ Justice

14 Jalon Presley

34 Nathanial Deel

40 AJ Presley

51 Jake Street

67 Colten Stiltner

68 Jacob Hagerman

69 Jesse Street

77 Lucas Looney

78 Eldon Blankenship

85 Alex Blankenship

Schedule

Aug.25;Phelps (Ky.);H

Sept. 1; Montcalm (W.Va.);H

Sept. 15;Northwood;A

Sept. 22;Craig County;H

Sept. 29;Bland County;H

Oct. 6;Grundy;H

Oct. 13;Thomas Walker;A

Oct. 20;River View (W.Va.);A

Oct. 27;Eastern Montgomery;A

Nov.3;Hurley;A