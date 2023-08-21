Black Diamond District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Hurley (2); 4
2. Grundy (1); 3
3. Twin Valley; 2
Hurley Rebels
Coach: John Paul Justus
2022 record: 5-5 (1-2)
Key returners: Kevin Looney, RB/DB, sr.; Canaan Shafer, FB/LB, sr.; Eddie Hurley, RB/DB, sr.; Payton Hurley, RB/LB, sr.; Landon Bailey, QB, sr.; Landon Adkins, C/DL, jr.; Dalton Stacy, LB, sr.; Josh Duty, DB, jr.; Sheldon Matney, LB, sr.; Josh Ashby, OL, sr.; Johnny Prater, OL/DL, sr.; Jayme Stacy, WR/DE, sr.
Promising newcomers: Chase Baker, OL/DL, fr.; Jacob Cantrell, OL/DL, fr.; Kanan Justice, QB/DE, fr.
Key losses: Alex Duty, RB/LB; Logan Hopkins, OL/DL; Brandon Adkins, K; Caden Mullins, TE
Outlook: Hurley’s preseason roster was comprised of 22 players and 13 of those are seniors.
That varsity experience is one the reasons the Rebels sit atop the Black Diamond District preseason coaches poll.
Hurley had a successful 2022 campaign in qualifying for the playoffs last season and the Rebels came close to winning seven games. A 26-24 loss to Rye Cove and 36-28 setback to Betsy Layne (Kentucky) were the ones that got away.
The season ended with a 49-8 loss to Patrick Henry in the first round of the playoffs.
“A couple of days after that they were ready to get back in the weight room and wanted to redeem themselves,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “It didn’t end the way they wanted and they didn’t play how they wanted to play. Not saying we could have beat Patrick Henry, but it wasn’t to the level it should have been.”
Quarterback Landon Bailey is back as the trigger man of the Wing-T offense and he amassed nearly 1,000 yards of total offense last fall. He will likely throw the ball more this season.
Payton Hurley, Kevin Looney, Eddie Hurley, Canaan Shafer, Josh Duty and Sheldon Matney are weapons at the signal-caller’s disposal.
“I’d like to be like the old Graham teams,” Justus said. “I’d like to have seven kids with about 500 yards apiece. That’s what I’m shooting for.”
Landon Adkins, is a 6-foot-2, 253-pound junior lineman, who has gained recruiting interest from some small schools. Johnny Prater, center Kyle Cooper and three-year starter Josh Ashby are also expected to excel on the O-Line. The loss of senior Kolton Charles to a broken collarbone in the preseason was a major hit to Hurley, however.
Dalton Stacy and Johnny Prater are expected to set the tone at linebacker.
Coach’s Quote: “I think we’ll be all right this year. We’ve got a lot of seniors and they’ve worked hard over the last year.”
Roster
1 Payton Hurley
2 Landon Bailey
3 Joshua Duty
7 Sheldon Matney
10 Canaan Shafer
21 Dylan Lester
22 Edwin Hurley
23 Kevin Looney
25 Kanan Justice
32 Christopher Hackney
44 Jayme Stacy
48 Dalton Stacy
50 Timothy Cooper
51 Chase Bajer
52 Landon Adkins
55 Kolton Charles
56 Patrick Prater
60 Johnathan Baker
63 Jeremiah Blankenship
64 Joshua Ashby
65 Jacob Cantrell
72 Colin Compton
Schedule
Aug. 25; Sherman (W.Va.);A
Sept. 1; Eastside;H
Sept. 8; Van (W.Va.);A
Sept. 15; River View (W.Va.);H
Sept. 22;Holston;A
Oct. 6; Thomas Walker;A
Oct. 13;Grundy;A
Oct. 20; Tolsia (W.Va.);H
Oct. 27; Castlewood;H
Nov. 3;Twin Valley;H
Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Keegan Bartley
2022 record: 8-5 (3-0)
Key returners: Logan Lester, QB/WR/DB, jr.; Ethan Roberts, RB/LB, sr.; Carson Deel, LB, jr.; Brady Deel, LB, jr.; Luke Shleton, OL/DL, soph.; Jonah Looney, TE/WR/DE, sr.
Promising newcomers: Tristian Ellis, RB/WR/DB, sr.; Talen Looney, OL/DL, soph.; Carson Griffey, QB/WR/DB, sr.
Key losses: Ian Scammell, RB/DB; Isaiah Boyd, QB/RB/DB; Cameron Keen, C; Logan Looney, OL/DL; Jacob Deel, OL; Wyatt Bush, DE; Parker Snead, OL
Outlook: If Grundy is to repeat as Region 1D champions, the Golden Wave will have to do so with plenty of new faces in new places.
Keegan Bartley has replaced Craig Plymal as head coach, defensive coordinator Travis Fiser stepped down, Ian Scammell departed as the school’s all-time leading rusher, the entire starting offensive line graduated and dominant defensive end Wyatt Bush decided not to play this season.
Despite the turnover in personnel, Grundy should still be in the running for a playoff spot.
The versatile and quick Logan Lester leads the way for the offense.
“He is by far one of the best players in the region as far as athleticism,” Bartley said. “He can run it, throw it and catch it.”
Ethan Roberts will be the featured back as he takes over in that role for the hard-charging Scammell, who is now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Senior Tristian Ellis moved in from Maryland and has earned rave reviews as a playmaker, while Carson Griffey and Brody Coleman both figure to get snaps at quarterback. Jonah Looney figures to be a top target at 6-foot-4 and 205-pounds.
Lucas Boyd, Luke Shelton, Brady Deel, Talen Looney and Lucas Bandy are expected to step in and step up on the O-Line.
While Bush isn’t playing this season, Grundy’s defense still features hard-hitting linebacker Carson Deel.
That defense will be tested by a tough schedule that includes four Class 2 opponents and Class 3 Carroll County.
Coach’s Quote: “The ones that were here with us last year, I think they got the taste of what the experience was like. We’re striving for that again. We’re not going to say region championship or bust, but that’s our goal to get back again. We don’t want to be one and done [in the playoffs].”
Roster
1 Logan Lester
2 Ethan Roberts
3 Tristian Ellis
5 Carson Griffey
8 Jonathan Thompson
10 Jacob Fields
11 Trey Taylor
12 Ayden Whited
19 Brody Coleman
20 Trenton Meadows
21 Jackson Deel
22 Shaiem Gordon
26 Teagan Abujayyab
32 Garon Marcum
40 Ryder Anderson
45 Parker Conaway
48 Carson Deel
50 Lucas Boyd
51 Andrew Scarberry
52 Brady Deel
55 Luke Shelton
60 Henry Brown
63 Talen Looney
64 Bradley Squire
66 Lucas Bandy
70 Lucas Mayhorn
71 Jaxson Ratliff
72 Thomas Estep
74 Triston Keene
75 Gabe Ratliff
76 Blake Childress
77 Brayden Ratliff
78 Dillian Justus
80 Lucas Vance
85 Will Vandyke
88 Jonah Looney
Schedule
Aug. 25;Carroll County;H
Sept. 1;Ridgeview;A
Sept. 15;Patrick Henry;H
Sept. 22;Honaker;A
Sept. 29;Tazewell;A
Oct. 6;Twin Valley;A
Oct. 13;Hurley;H
Oct. 20;Marion;A
Oct.27;Tolsia(W.Va.);H
Nov. 3;Wise Central;H
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Tom Crigger
2022 record: 0-1 (0-0)
Key returners: JJ Justice, RB/DB/P; Alex Blankenship, RB/LB; Jacob Street, OL/LB; Eldon Blankenship, OL/LB; Lucas Looney, OL/DL/K; Jacob Hagerman, OL/DL
Promising newcomers: Colton Stiltner, OL/DL, fr.; Brayden White, QB/DB, fr.; Jesse Street, OL/DL, fr.; Ethan Smith, DB/WR, fr.
Key losses: Isaac Cooper, OL/DE; Matthew Lester, RB/LB
Outlook: Twin Valley’s 2022 season consisted of one game – a 44-14 loss to Montcalm, West Virginia – as the Panthers disbanded their program a few days after that opening contest as the roster shrunk to an unsafe number of able bodies.
The Panthers are giving it a go and the roster is comprised of 16 players. The team played Castlewood tough in an 18-6 loss in a VHSL Benefit Game on Friday as Nathanial Deel rushed for a touchdown and Connor Clevinger led the defensive effort.
Brayden White is the quarterback and he’ll hand the ball off to JJ Justice, Nathanial Deel and Alex Blankenship. Tight end AJ Presley and the wide receiver group of Blake Cooper, Ethan Smith, Anthony Thornsberry and Jaylon Presley are receiving threats.
Colton Stiltner, Jacob Street, Eldon Blankenship, Lucas Looney, Jesse Street and Jacob Hagerman are on the O-Line. All of those aforementioned dudes will contribute on defense as well.
“I feel like our strength will be on the defensive side of the ball,” said TV coach Tom Crigger. “I felt like we were way ahead of defense than we were on offense.”
The non-district schedule is mostly against opponents with small rosters as well, so that should help.
Coach’s Quote: “After folding last year, our goal is to work hard and finish the season. I feel like this group of kids can compete all year. We just have to get better every week.”
Roster
2 Blake Cooper
4 Brayden White
8 Anthony Thornsberry
10 Connor Clevinger
11 Ethan Smith
12 JJ Justice
14 Jalon Presley
34 Nathanial Deel
40 AJ Presley
51 Jake Street
67 Colten Stiltner
68 Jacob Hagerman
69 Jesse Street
77 Lucas Looney
78 Eldon Blankenship
85 Alex Blankenship
Schedule
Aug.25;Phelps (Ky.);H
Sept. 1; Montcalm (W.Va.);H
Sept. 15;Northwood;A
Sept. 22;Craig County;H
Sept. 29;Bland County;H
Oct. 6;Grundy;H
Oct. 13;Thomas Walker;A
Oct. 20;River View (W.Va.);A
Oct. 27;Eastern Montgomery;A
Nov.3;Hurley;A