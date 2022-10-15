Bizarre ending proves costly for UVa-Wise

WISE, Va. – Juwan Dent made his first start at quarterback for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers on Saturday.

How did the 6-foot-4, 234-pound redshirt freshman grade his performance?

“I would give myself a C,” Dent said.

On a day of mixed results for the signal-caller, a W proved elusive in a frustrating 10-9 South Atlantic Conference setback to the Tusculum Pioneers at Carl Smith Stadium.

UVa-Wise (1-6, 0-5) dropped its sixth straight game in being assured of a sixth consecutive losing season, but the Highland Cavaliers came painstakingly close to springing the upset.

First, Tusculum’s Earnest Johnson III blocked a 31-yard field goal attempt by Kellan Dalton with 58 seconds remaining that would have given UVa-Wise the lead.

Dalton had made field goals of 33, 29 and 30 yards earlier in the game.

UVa-Wise did get the ball back with 26 seconds remaining and advanced into Tusculum territory before the game ended under wacky circumstances.

Dent fired a 10-yard completion to Daniel Davis with the clock winding down and no timeouts remaining. Unable to get out of bounds, Davis got to his feet after catching the pass at Tusculum’s 25-yard line and tossed the ball to umpire Greg MacDaid as the Cavs scrambled to line up.

However, MacDaid couldn’t corral the ball and it bounced away as time expired.

UVa-Wise’s players and coaches were livid that the clock was not stopped so the pigskin could be spotted after the official’s fumble.

“I think the guy should have caught the ball. The ball was thrown to the umpire with six seconds and that’s plenty of time to do what we had to do with it,” UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron said. “The guy has to catch it and get it spotted. I understand there’s human error, but in situation like that the guy dropped the ball. … You’ve got to give us two seconds to get the [spike to kill the clock] and get the field-goal unit on the field.”

The pleading by those on the UVa-Wise sideline fell on death ears.

“I can promise you this,” Damron said. “The South Atlantic Conference doesn’t care one bit what my opinion is and the referees aren’t going to care what my opinion is. For three years I’ve tried to give it to them and it’s yet to work.”

The Cavs hope that Dent works at QB as he became the third different player to start a game at that position for the team in 2022.

The former star at Highlands Springs High School near Richmond, Virginia, was 26-of-57 through the air for 264 yards and was intercepted three times on Saturday.

“Before the game everybody was telling me to just focus and relax,” Dent said. “To be honest with you, I was a little nervous, but Coach Damron and my teammates had faith in me so I had no choice but to go out there and perform.

“I’m a perfectionist. A lot of the throws I want back, but we had a chance to win and there were some little things we could have done that would have gotten us in the end zone. That’s the way it rolls sometimes.”

Dent had gone 6-for-9 for 43 yards in a back-up role seven days earlier in a 34-14 loss at Emory & Henry.

Daniel Davis (nine catches, 127 yards) became the first UVa-Wise wide receiver this season to eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark.

“I thought that [Dent] was fine,” Damron said. “He stepped up and made some throws that we haven’t had made this year. I think Juwan has all the talent in the world and I would expect his next game to be better. Your first college start is hard, man. It’s a learning experience for him.”

Tusculum (6-1, 4-1) is tied with Mars Hill (4-2, 4-1) atop the SAC’s Mountain Division standings and the Pioneers had to gut out a win in a game that was closer than nearly everybody expected. UVa-Wise was missing some key contributors due to injuries.

“They definitely came out to play,” Tusculum quarterback Tre Simmons said. “Their record doesn’t show how good they really are. … We didn’t play very well and they came out fighting and hit us in the mouth. We just have to execute better.”

The Pioneers entered the game averaging 33.5 points and 397.3 yards of total offense per game. Head coach Jerry Odom’s club managed just 255 total yards on Saturday and the lone touchdown came on Courtney Jackson’s 3-yard TD run with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Defensive back Markel Dailey had eight tackles and snagged an interception for the Highland Cavaliers. Job Whalen and Patrick Taylor also picked off passes by Simmons.

“I thought our defense was lights out,” Damron said. “The best they played all year. We knew going into this week that it was going to have to be that type of performance with a rookie quarterback in his first start and as banged up as we are at the running back position. They rose to the challenge. I could never ask for more from a group of kids. They gave me all they had.”

Tusculum has won games on the road this year by scores of 23-21, 14-13 and 10-9.

“We know how to finish games and bond together when games get close,” Simmons said. “This is the [third] game we’ve won like this. We know how to handle adversity, for sure.”

Meanwhile, UVa-Wise had to settle for another gut-wrenching defeat.

“You’ve got to go forward,” Dailey said. “You can’t look back. We don’t have the best record right now, but you have to go forward and get that win. You see how close we were this week and next week [at Erskine] is going to be closer so when we get it, we’re gonna get it.”

Drew Vermillion (Gate City) averaged 42 yards on six punts for UVa-Wise and is closing in on the program record for career punting yards.

Tight end Brady Dalton (Carroll County) caught two passes for eight yards.

There was a new starting QB and a motivated defense, but the ending was all too familiar for the Highland Cavaliers.

Call it snake-bitten, cursed, jinxed or star-crossed.

“We’re on the struggle bus right now and can’t catch a break – literally and figuratively,” Damron said.