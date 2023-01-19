Bishop's big night leads Trojans past Raiders

Emma Bishop was the queen of the court on Thursday night as she went for 19 points, 10 rebounds and a block in John Battle’s 52-47 non-district girls basketball victory over the visiting J.I. Burton Raiders.
Battle also got a 12-point, nine-rebound performance from Ava Wallace, a 10-point outburst via Gracie Ralston and plenty of hustle from Charlee McKee (seven rebounds, five assists) in avenging a 22-point loss to Burton suffered on Dec. 13.
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
Galax 68, Northwood 6
Carly Sturgill had 22 points as the Galax Maroon Tide mashed visiting Northwood for a non-district win.
Northwood was down to five healthy players due to injuries and did not score in the second half. Kendra Armstrong and Joy Zhang accounted for the Panthers’ points.
BOYS
Oak Hill Academy (Red) 66, Graham 45
Markel Ray had 13 points for the Graham G-Men, but it wasn’t nearly enough in a lopsided loss.