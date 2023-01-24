 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billy's Ballots

A look at how former Tazewell High School star Billy Wagner has fared in each of his years on the Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot:

Votes %

2023 265 68.1

2022 201 51.0

2021 186 46.4

2020 126 31.7

2019 71 16.7

2018 47 11.1

2017 45 10.2

2016 46 10.5

