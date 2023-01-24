Billy's Ballots

A look at how former Tazewell High School star Billy Wagner has fared in each of his years on the Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot:
Votes %
2023 265 68.1
2022 201 51.0
2021 186 46.4
2020 126 31.7
2019 71 16.7
2018 47 11.1
2017 45 10.2
2016 46 10.5
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After careful deliberation, the Sullivan County Department of Education announced the winners Wednesday of the 2022-2023 …
Virginia High School League baseball practice doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 20 and in the meantime you can bet coaches in the Southwest District will certainly be getting to know their personnel.
Kalli Miller (Honaker), Will Goodwin (Chilhowie), Creed Musick (Tennessee High), Dayton Osborne (Abingdon), Heileigh Vencill (Twin Valley), Ethan Collins (Wise Central) among the many noteworthy performers on Tuesday night.
The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record. The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.
J.I. Burton's Clay Hart was the foundation of the offense that the Raiders excellently executed as he scored 28 points vs. Castlewood. Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) scored his 1,000th career point in an OT win, plus more.
Randy Smith, the longtime cross country coach at John Battle High School, passed away on Thursday according to school officials.
Aidan Lowe returned to game action for the Honaker boys basketball team on Tuesday night after recovering from a leg injury during football season.
CHILHOWIE, Va. — Police in Smyth County, Virginia, are investigating a Saturday night double fatality.
Ryan Horne gained fame around far Southwest Virginia for his gritty exploits at running back for the Twin Springs football team.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior displayed that grit in Tuesday’s Cumberland District basketball showdown against the Eastside Spartans.
The Marion students who traveled to Costa Rica last summer and got to make chocolate may never look at a candy bar the same way again. For those youth and many others, Shane Goodpasture accomplished one of his key teaching goals.
