Billiard's best to honor pool legend in Bristol

Kelly Fisher is currently the top-ranked female billiards player in the world.

Your chance to see why comes this week when the Sledgehammer Open is held at Borderline Billiards in downtown Bristol.

Fisher will be joined by many of the top players across the globe, from No. 3 Brittany Bryant (Canada), No. 5 Jennifer Barretta (United States), No. 32 Margarita Fefilova Styer (Belarus), No. 37 Kristina Tkach (Russia), Bean Hung (Taiwan) and so many more.

In all, 80 female billiards players from across the world will participate in the Women’s Professional Billiards Association event, which began on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday.

It isn’t just to play for pool. They are coming together for a long-delayed memorial to one of their own, Swedish born WPBA Hall of Famer Helena Thornfeldt, who died in 2019 at age 52.

“It is still a memorial event. We were doing a memorial event for her,” said Borderline Billiards owner Janet Atwell, who is ranked 11th in the world. “There has been three years lapse we are kind of trying to recreate that and show honor to Helena with the event this year.”

Sponsored by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina, the competitors will be separated in two stages, depending on rank and playing status, all competing for a purse that includes $10,000, plus the pot from all the entry fees that will go to the top 24 or so finishers in the event.

Joining the WPBA professionals are 12 juniors from across the nation, including a 12-year-old from Las Vegan and Bristol’s own billiard prodigy, Virginia High School junior Hayley Marion.

Atwell is excited to bring in so many professionals from so many places, celebrating the life of Thornfeldt. She was able to host a fundraiser soon after her death that raised $13,000 for her family in Sweden.

“This is the first time I have been able to get it back on track due to all the COVID restrictions and with a lot of the travel,” she said. “A lot of the players will be coming from different areas, some of them are from overseas so it was a lot harder for them to travel…

“We have a lot of players from different countries and different areas coming into Bristol this week. “

Atwell, who has held WPBA events in the past – with Bryant winning two of them – said tournaments are normally limited to just 64 players, but she was allowed to increase the number to 80 in order to better pay respect for a friend gone much too soon.

Players were invited by the WPBA and through invitations from Atwell.

“She was a phenomenal person for sure,” Atwell said. “She was so funny, there is never a dull moment around Helena. She was a great pool player. She got the nickname ‘The Sledgehammer’ from having the strongest break on the tour. She got that name and it just sort of stuck with her.”

The public is encouraged to attend, with admission ranging from $20 for a daily pass, $50 for the week or $100 for VIP admission. A pro-am is slated for tonight, beginning with a dinner and a memorial for Thornfeldt, followed by a fun time of fellowship and pool from 8-11 p.m.

“The teams are full, but people can still come in and watch between 8 and 11,” Atwell said. “It will be a great opportunity during the pro-am to get photos and things of that nature because everybody is just really having a great time. It doesn’t matter about the photos and those kind of things.

“Obviously when we start the competition, it has to be a little more structured and no flash photography so that kind of stops them from getting the photos that they really want.”

Among those slated to attend is Jeannette Lee, also known as “The Black Widow”, who became an icon and the top-ranked player in the world in the 1990s. Lee, who has endured more than a dozen surgeries on her back and neck from scoliosis, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“She is very well known in the pool world. She was diagnosed with cancer early on last year and has been going on through a lot of treatments and therapy and things of that nature,” Atwell said. “She is scheduled to come and just be here to support the event. She definitely has been well known to the community so she will be here to sign autographs and things of that nature even though she is not going to be able to play.”

Competition will begin this morning at 9 a.m., and will continue each day from Friday through Sunday at 10 a.m.

Atwell said to expect plenty of newcomers to be seen in downtown Bristol this week.

“It is going to be a great thing for the community because it is starting [Wednesday] and we have got five good days of a lot of players and their guests being in town,” Atwell said. “It will definitely help support the downtown venues and restaurants and hotels and things of that nature.”