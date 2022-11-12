Big day for local cross country teams

SALEM, Va. – It was a scrapbook kind of day for cross country athletes from far Southwest Virginia Saturday afternoon at Green Hill Park.

Three area schools took team titles in the VHSL Class 1 and 2 meets, while two runners earned individual crowns.

The biggest celebration came from the Lebanon Pioneers in the Class 1 boys event. With junior Derek Mitchell winning his first state championship in a time of 16:14.04, the Pioneers earned their first team trophy with a score of 47.

“Everything just came together,” veteran Lebanon coach Travis Hooker said. “I’ve had an individual champ before but never a team title.

“We have an awesome group that helps each other in practice and meets. We wanted to dominate today, and that’s what we did.”

With a flawless run, Mitchell avenged a tight loss to Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick in the Region 2D meet at the Wise Fairgrounds.

“This was the best day for me in the sport,” Mitchell said. “We had a perfect day, I had great team support, and I’ve got an incredible coach.”

Parry McCluer junior Kovyk Chandler (16:37.28) finished second, with Elswick (16:37.29) in third. Castlewood senior Adam Gibson and Lebanon junior Alec Deckard were next in line.

“I’ve got to thank Kaleb,” Mitchell said. “He’s been my motivation through all this.”

Grundy (109) was third in the team standings.

The power of Southwest Virginia was in full display in the Class 2 boys show, as Wise County Central (93 points) and fellow Mountain 7 District member Union (97) took the top two spots.

According to Wise Central coach Brian Mills, the previous best state finish for his team was tenth.

“Our key this season was overcoming injuries and sickness,” Mills said.

Wise Central sophomore Tyler Kiser, who led the Warriors Saturday by finishing in the No. 14 spot, missed a month due to illness.

“When Tyler came back, these boys just went to work and kept getting better,” Mills said. “I told them good things were going to happen.”

The Warriors accomplished good things despite having no seniors.

“We have a great team all-around,” Kiser said. “When I came back to the team, my first goal was just to try and get up with in the top five but I couldn’t run all out. It was a tough road. But we came back with the same five guys who finished tenth here last year and won the state. It’s just a blessing.”

Union junior Dorian Almer posted a tenth place finish, with senior teammate Chad Douglas next in line. Union earned state team championships in 2019 and 2021.

“We’ve had a good run up here, and I couldn’t be more proud of my kids,” Union coach Mark Castle said. “We’ve battled through a lot this season with sickness and injuries, but we came back strong. I figured it would come down to us and Wise Central

In the Class 2 girls race, Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy finished second in a time of 19:07.61 while Wise Central senior Lydia Slemp was fourth and Virginia High senior Myra Kariuki took the No. 11 spot. Alleghany freshman Kiera Lowman won in a time of 18:59.94.

“I was pretty happy with that,” Rhudy said. “I didn’t know (Lowman), but I was pretty close to her and mostly just tried to keep a pace. I didn’t really have much expectations coming in to the day. I just wanted to my best and that’s what I did.”

Rhudy also finished second in last year’s event.

The Wise Central girls finished fourth in the team standings, with Virginia High in fifth.

The good news continued in Class 1, as Grundy senior Jessi Looney added another chapter to her extensive resume by winning in a time of 19:46.35.

“I’ve dreamed of doing this, but I didn’t think it would come true,” Looney said. “I’m very happy with my time. I never through I could break below 20 minutes. The crowd and excitement made it even more special.”

Looney credited her private running coach, Chris Benson from Graham, for providing a new spark.

“Honestly, I’ve felt like a new person when I’m competing,” Looney said. “Coach Benson sends me workouts, encourages me and just renewed my passion for the sport.”

Meanwhile, the George Wythe girls captured their fourth straight Class 1 championship in a row by crafting a team score of 49 with three seniors and a large group of freshmen.

Galileo followed at 72 points, with Grundy (90) next in line.

What’s the key to GW domination?

“It’s probably 80 percent mental,” GW coach Steve Golliher said. “It’s fairly easy to get our athletes prepared physically but I’ve learned over the years that they have to believe that they can do it.”

Golliher, who teaches at Scott Memorial Middle School in Wytheville, said his athletes train on a variety of courses and surfaces.

“All of these girls have been running since sixth grade,” Golliher said. “I knew they were going to be special.”