The determined supporters of weekly short track racing finally had reason to celebrate recently when Josh Berry was hired as the successor to Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Berry (Hendersonville, Tenn.) developed his skills by competing in the Legends car and iRacing ranks before getting the chance to drive Late Models and NASCAR Xfinity Series events for Dale Earnhardt, Jr. in the early 2010s.

Berry, who also drove a Late Model event for Abingdon’s Highlands Motorsports three years ago, paid his dues every step of the way.

Over the past few weeks, weekly racers have pointed to the Berry example as proof that a little guy from a short track can still reach the big-time if an owner would simply offer the opportunity.

Then came the July 2 NASCAR Cup spectacle through the streets of downtown Chicago.

In an instant, the inspiring Berry narrative was pushed to the back pages by the surprise domination of New Zealand road racer Shane van Gisbergen.

Let’s remember that just a couple years ago, NASCAR insiders and complaint media types were calling for more short track events.

Witness the successful All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in rural Wilkes County, North Carolina. That display of roots racing was sweet, sentimental and needed.

But after Chicago, much of the NASCAR talk has focused on more big city venues and road course experts. Based off his breakthrough victory, van Gisbergen is suddenly in line for a NASCAR Cup ride.

From Kingsport Speedway and the Godspeed Raceway karting track in Dandridge, Tennessee, to hundreds of backyard race shops across the south, weekly racers must again fight for respect.

The popularity of dirt racing across the Mountain Empire was evident Sunday at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat.

Following a one-day postponement due to heavy rain, an overflow crowd turned out for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Super Late Model event.

To the delight of his fans, veteran driver Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Georgia, led all 53 laps en route to the $10,000 top prize.

“The competition level is unbelievable, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said McDowell in Victory Lane.

McDowell has 11 career wins in the Southern National Series, with four of those triumphs coming at Wythe Raceway.

“I’ve had good luck here, so my expectations were high coming in,” McDowell said. “The track was fast and I’m out of breath, but everything worked out.”

McDowell drives for the Shane McDowell Racing team. Shane, Dale’s brother, formerly worked for Team Dillon where he prepared dirt Late Model cars for current NASCAR Cup drivers Austin and Ty Dillon.

Rounding out the top-five in the 23-car field was Carson Ferguson, points leader Chris Ferguson, pole-winner Ross Bailes and Donald McIntosh. Carson and Chris are cousins.

Jenson Ford (Johnson City) finished in the No. 8 spot, while Jimmy Owens (Newport, Tenn.) took ninth. The race was slowed by just two cautions.

The other winners on Sunday included Derek Farris (Chilhowie) in Mini Stock, Jerry Dillow (Bluefield, W.Va.) in Super Street and Brandon Umberger (Rural Retreat) in the 17-car Modified event.

Pit Stops: Adam Britt (Johnson City), Carson Eads (Kingsport), Kevin Walker (Kingsport) and Eddie Branch (Bristol) led the local contingent of motocross racers in Sunday’s Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. Britt swept the two 450 motos, while Eads recorded finishes of second and third in 450. Walker took both of the 50-plus motos, with Branch winning the 60-plus event…Points leader Jacob York (Asheville) collected his fourth Late Model Sportsman victory of the season Friday at Kingsport Speedway. Keith Helton (Kingsport), Derek Lane (Kingsport), Bruce Crumbley (Kingsport) and Brad Teague (Johnson City) were next in line. John Ketron (Kingsport) extended his points lead in Pure 4 with his seventh win, while Luke Fox (Street Stock) and Justin Wright (Beginner Front Wheel Drive) also won. Points leader Chris Amburgey (Hiltons) and Rocky Yates (Abingdon split the two Mod 4 events…Tennessee High School senior Blake Combs emerged as the victor from 64 entrants last week at Bristol Dragway in the Mike Bos Shootout for Junior Dragsters…The Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race in Pocono.