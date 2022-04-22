Benny is a little love bug who is very shy at first but loves attention and very playful He is... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The children’s minister at Marion Baptist Church described the feeling of many following a fire that took the life of a 8-year-old child Friday.
EDITOR'S NOTE - Local car dealership owner and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died at the age of 89. This is a story Herald Courier reporter D…
Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney wants a book called “Lawn Boy” out of the Glade Spring Public Library, but the library d…
A bat used by Abingdon was determined to be illegal due to a model number.
Chilhowie senior pitcher Daniel Hutton made a big decision last week by confirming his college plans. The reigning Hogoheegee District baseball player of the year faced another important test Tuesday.
BRISTOL, Va. – A jury tasked with determining the guilt of a Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder began hearing evidence Wednesday.
The 5-foot-10 right-hander has already registered 96 strikeouts in 40 innings of work this spring, bursting on the scene and helping Tazewell start 6-0.
Members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors are meeting tonight to decide how to handle a projected $9 million cost overrun for the …
Corey Britt was on point by scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in Abingdon High School’s 10-1 thumping of Gate City in a Mountai…
A Sullivan County lawyer was found guilty of property theft this Thursday and has subsequently been disbarred from practicing law.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.