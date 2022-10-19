Belcher dishes Rebels past Cavaliers

Baleigh Belcher doled out 25 assists as Patrick Henry continued to own the Hogoheegee District with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-10 hammering of Holston on Wednesday night.

The Rebels (17-8, 9-0) also received 14 kills from Lauren Stauffer, 18 kills from Avery Maiden and a 15-assists, four-ace stat line from Sydney Taylor.

Holston was led by Lucy Reid’s nine assists, while Alexa Thompson tallied six digs. Reid and Hannah Milhorne added three digs apiece.

Marion 3, Virginia High 0

Sophia Keheley set the tone with 15 kills as Marion wrapped up the Southwest District regular-season volleyball title with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Virginia High.

Ella Moss (11 kills), Brooke Langston (14 service points, five kills, three aces), Aubree Whitt (16 assists, 15 service points) and Ezrah Pennington (nine digs) were the other stars for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Ellie Cobb (12 digs, seven kills), Amelia McKenzie (seven kills), Aidan James (31 digs) and Charli Carpenter (16 assists) were the stat leaders for VHS.

LATE TUESDAY

Honaker 3, Council 0

Riley Hart (eight kills), Emma Ray (10 assists), and Kate Jessee (seven service points) were the leaders for the Honaker Tigers in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 Black Diamond District victory.

Freshmen Ella Rasnake and Kayla Johnson led the way for Council.

Grayson County 3, George Wythe 0

Jasmine Faulkner had seven kills and Haley Faulkner dished out 14 assists in the Maroons’ 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 Mountain Empire District loss to the Blue Devils.

McKenzie Tate had 17 digs and Hannah Repass had six kills for the Maroons (7-18).