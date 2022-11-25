Beavers supplies speed for Ridgeview

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Ridgeview athlete Brandon Beavers made a statement in the 2021 Region 2D track and field meet.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound speedster was selected as the most outstanding performer after winning the 100, 200, 400 and long jump.

Today at Mitchell Stadium, the humble Beavers hopes to make an even louder statement when the Ridgeview Wolfpack (11-1) face Graham (12-0) for the Region 2D football title.

Ridgeview dropped a 49-21 decision at Graham in last year’s regional championship.

“That loss stung for about two weeks, and it motivated us all through the off-season and this season,” Beavers said. “We took an early lead and had many opportunities to win, but we made a few turnovers and the game just got of hand.”

The playmakers all returned for Ridgeview, including the senior receiving trio of Cannon Hill, Koda Counts and Beavers.

“Each of us started as freshmen, and we’ve been pushing each other ever since,” Beavers said.

Those three Ridgeview receivers have combined for 46 touchdowns this season, with the multi-talented Hill setting the pace with 23 scores.

“We’ve all got different talents,” Beavers said. “Koda is a route runner, Cannon is strong and I’ve got speed.”

Of course, the Ridgeview ringmaster is 6-2, 190-pound sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn. One year after throwing for 2,460 yards and 26 scores, O’Quinn has nearly matched those numbers this season.

“In my opinion, Ryan is the best quarterback in Southwest Virginia,” Beavers said. “For Ryan to be so young, he can make so many good things happen.”

In addition to a rapid-fire release, Beavers said that O’Quinn has other qualities that only come with confidence and repetition.

“Ryan knows when and where to throw the ball, and he knows how fast I am,” Beavers said. “I owe most of my credit to Ryan. I’ve never seen him nervous, and that calm demeanor reassures us at all times.”

Beavers caught 59 passes for 1,110 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He refined his skill this past summer by attending football camps at places such as Western Carolina, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion and Emory & Henry.

Then there were regular pass and throw summer and fall sessions at Ridgeview with O’Quinn and his cast of receivers.

“We got together on weekdays, weekends and after practice,” Beavers said. “We have a strong tight-knit family bond here.”

In last year’s showdown with Graham, Beavers collected six receptions for 123 yards. And Hill supplied touchdowns by catching, running and throwing the ball.

“We knew that they were high expectations on us entering this season, and that’s were a lot of our motivation comes from,” Beavers said.

Beavers followed up his domination at the 2021 Region 2D track and field meet by finishing second in the 400 and fourth in the 100 at the Class 2 state meet.

Today, Beavers will look for another finish line on the football field.

“I’ve been waiting for this game since last November,” Beavers said.