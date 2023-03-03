GATE CITY, Va. – The passionate fan base of the Twin Springs High School boys basketball team known as the “Big Red Army” was out in full force on Friday night, but the title hopes of their Titans were shot down by some long-range snipers.

The George Wythe Maroons connected on 16 3-pointers – including 13 in the first half – as they rolled to an 85-55 win over Twin Springs in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 state tournament at Gate City Middle School.

GW (25-3) soldiers on to face Mountain Empire District rival Auburn (24-6) in Monday night’s state semifinals at a site to be determined in the New River Valley and the Maroons got there by putting on a shooting clinic.

George Wythe controlled the opening tip and a few moments later Treyvon Rainey knocked down a shot from beyond the arc in what was a sign of things to come.

The Maroons made eight of the 11 3s they attempted in the first quarter in building a 31-12 advantage and left no doubt.

“We knew coming in it was do or die,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “These guys were focused, determined and they are fierce competitors. … If one or two of our guys get going the rest of them seem to get going as well. We’ve got a lot of capable and confident players who believe in their abilities.”

Reed Kirtner was the catalyst on Friday as he made eight 3s and finished with a game-high 26 points.

He had 18 of those points in the game’s first 13 minutes.

With 5:43 remaining in the second quarter, George Wythe held a 37-15 lead as Kirtner had more points himself (18) than the Titans.

“Reed was feeling it,” Dunford said. “He’s a high energy guy and the rim was big to him tonight.”

Shane Huff (13 points), Treyvon Rainey (11 points) and David Goode (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Maroons.

The George Wythe arsenal was just too much for Twin Springs.

Keep in mind that two players who get minutes for the Maroons – T.J. Pulliam and Conley Martin – were out with the flu.

“It seemed like everybody on their team could do something with the basketball. Everybody could shoot, everybody could dribble, everybody was physical and athletic,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “It also seemed like they had 10 guys they could roll out there and they all did the same thing. Their depth gave us a lot or problems.”

Twin Springs fans were lined up to get in the gym nearly four hours before the opening tip and a large contingent of the passionate spectators had secured their seats by 4 p.m. for the 7 o’clock game.

It was certainly a hostile environment George Wythe’s young team was entering.

“Definitely on the bus ride here I was shaking and then we got in here and saw the crowd,” said Goode, a freshman. “But most of it calmed down after we started warm-ups and got used to the loudness. We came out and played our game and put on a great show.”

The players from Wytheville made it look like the state tournament was old hat for them. Cool, calm and collected.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for their fans and their team,” Kirtner said. “But we just came out ready to play. … We have put our heads down and been in the gym grinding for moments like this.”

It certainly takes time to achieve that level of marksmanship.

“All hard work,” Goode said. “Me and Reed get up in the mornings before school and shoot and then stay late at night and shoot.”

It’s paid off.

“We want to hit 12 3s a game or in that range,” Dunford said. “If we hit anymore, we’re doing a super job.”

Friday’s output qualifies as super.

“They came out on fire,” Webb said. “Hat’s off to George Wythe. We tried to guard ‘em, but it seemed like they were making everything, especially in the first half.”

Seniors Connor Lane (24 points) and Bradley Owens (15 points) led the way for Twin Springs and they had to work for every bucket. Ty Campbell played ferocious defense on Lane all night, while Owens was hounded by Treyvon Rainey.

“I’m so proud of [Lane and Owens],” Webb said. “They’ve been getting the attention of every defense we’ve played the last four years; to still be able to overcome that and play well. … I’m just proud of what they’ve given to the program.”

George Wythe plays Auburn for the sixth time this season on Monday.

The Maroons hold a 3-2 edge in the season series.

“It’ll be a great game,” Dunford said. “They have a great team and we’ve battled all year. They know us well and we know them well. It will come down to effort and execution.”

The exact location of the contest had not been finalized as of late Friday night. The Maroons certainly wouldn’t argue if it they got to play at Gate City again.

“Absolutely,” Dunford said with a smile. “We’d play here Monday in a heartbeat with the way we shot it tonight.”