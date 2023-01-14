 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ETSU Basketball

Bears scare ETSU by 13

  • 0

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Luis Hurtado had 14 points in Mercer's 68-55 victory against East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Hurtado shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bears (8-11, 1-5 Southern Conference). Jah Quinones scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Jalyn McCreary shot 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bears ended a five-game losing streak with the win.

The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3) were led by Justice Smith, who posted 17 points and six rebounds. Jordan King added 13 points for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Mercer's next game is Thursday against VMI on the road. East Tennessee State hosts Samford on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts