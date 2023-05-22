BRISTOL, Va. – There were more than a few preseason prognosticators who thought Virginia High’s baseball team would surrender the top spot in the Southwest District this spring and a new title-holder would emerge.

“It’s happened two years in a row,” said VHS junior Bhraedon Meredith. “They doubted us twice. I think that gave us some motivation.”

Meredith came up with clutch hits and Luke Whitt pitched well in relief as VHS repeated as SWD tournament champions with a 9-6 win over the Tazewell Bulldogs in Monday’s title game at DeVault Stadium.

VHS (13-9) overcame an early 5-0 deficit to beat Tazewell (15-5) for the third time this season and add the Southwest District tournament title trophy to its regular-season championship.

The Bearcats began the season with a new head coach in Adam Moore, one senior on the roster in Conner Davidson and dealt with some roster defections. However, they still got the job done in the SWD.

Oh yeah, Moore notched his 100th career-head coaching win on Monday with the first 87 of those coming in his previous gig at the helm of the Holston Cavaliers.

“There’s no quit in ‘em in any fashion,” Moore said. “Sometimes it is like, ‘How did we pull this one off today?’ Tonight was the timely hitting when we needed it the most.”

Cody Griffith’s two-run double and Meredith’s RBI triple highlighted a five-run third inning that pulled the Bearcats even. Meredith scored on an error in the fifth inning to put the Bristolians ahead for good and then finished off his productive night at the plate with a two-run single on a 2-2 pitch in the sixth for some much-needed insurance.

“I was just trying not to punch out,” Meredith said. “That’s our goal is try not to go down on strikes. If we minimize the strikeouts and put it in play we make them work more.”

Meredith also had the game-winning hit in last year’s SWD tournament title game against Marion, a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“He’s been on fire in the six-hole during this recent stretch,” Moore said. “It was very pivotal for us and he’s seeing it good. It’s working good for him.”

Three of Tazewell’s five losses this season have come to Virginia High and each of those setbacks has been gut-wrenching.

The Bulldogs lost 3-1 and 7-6 in the first two matchups with VHS and Tazewell couldn’t hold a five-run lead in its first trip to Bristol too.

The Bulldogs held a 14-5 advantage in hits on Monday, but committed five errors, issued seven walks and left 12 runners on base.

“We got complacent again,” said Tazewell coach Brandon McDaniel. “We just sat down, thought we had it and tried to ride the bus home. Tip your hat to Virginia High. They never quit, took advantage of every situation and every opportunity. … They didn’t get distracted. The harder the game gets, the tougher they get.”

Whitt showed some mental toughness as he got the win after entering the game in the third inning and he yielded just one run.

“He’s done that all year,” Moore said. “He’s able come in behind [starting pitcher] Ollie [Foy] and either hold the other team or pitch well enough to get the win. When he’s on, he’s pretty good. He was not as sharp as he’s been earlier in the season, but was good enough to get it done.”

No lead is safe against the Bearcats it seems as they overcame a 5-2 deficit to record a 6-5 win over Richlands in the semifinals.

What gives?

“We haven’t started a game hot all year and that’s part of it,” Meredith said. “I think it’s where Tazewell started chirping at us and that got us mad and we started hitting.”

VHS lost its first three games of the season, but have gotten better each time out it seems. The Bearcats host Gate City on Thursday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

“Our backs were against the wall from the get-go,” Moore said. “From Day 1, we knew we could be here if we worked hard and these kids have.”