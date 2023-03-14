Bearcats sweep past Gate City on pitch

On a night when the temperatures were frigid, Virginia High’s defense was stone cold.

Goalkeeper Tori Kariuki made 13 saves and Paris Martin had a standout defensive performance as the Bearcats opened the 2023 girls soccer season with a 3-1 non-district victory over the Gate City Blue Devils on Tuesday.

Mary Katherine Wilson, freshman Chloe Jarvis and Myra Kariuki scored goals for VHS, last year’s Region 2D runner-up. Aly Wright, freshman Marley Bishop and Wilson dished out assists as the Bearcats converted on three of their seven shot attempts.

Virginia High fans hope the outcome is a preview of things to come.

“Very encouraged by the effort from returning players and several newcomers,” said VHS coach Justin Hayden. “Gate City played with a lot of energy and made several attempts on goal early, but the retooled back half of the team was able to weather the pressure. … We took advantage of our opportunities.”

Reagan Crawford accounted for Gate City’s goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 2, Gate City 0

Patrick Poku and Aquemini Martin each scored goals as the Virginia High Bearcats blanked Gate City in their season-opener at Legion Field.

Owen Dean added an assist in the victory, while Elijah Jackson was in the goal for the shutout.