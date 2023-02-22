BRISTOL, Va. — Southwest District champion Virginia High showed Wise Central a thing or two Wednesday night, flat out delivering a sterling defensive clinic and rolling to a 64-48 boys basketball win in VHSL quarterfinal play at the Bearcat Den.

The Bearcats didn’t mess around, displaying terrific energy all over the floor, with super-quick feet and blurry-fast hands to force 14 first-half turnovers and gain a 38-20 lead by intermission.

VHS (20-5) turned Central (12-12) over 24 times all told, recording 15 steals along the way.

Dante Worley and Deonta Mozell each came up with four steals for the winners.

“We know we have a very athletic team and we try to use that to our advantage,” third-year VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. “The guys did a heck of a job getting after it tonight.”

Wise Central standout Ethan Collins, a 22-point-per-game scorer with a 44-point outing this season, was held to just nine points. He could only tip his hat.

“Yeah, they were after it,” the 6-foot-2 sophomore said. “Twenty-some turnovers won’t get it done. I thought we were prepared, but they’re a really good team.

“They were everywhere and they’re very athletic and super long. They were athletic and their quickness bothered us a lot — more than we expected. They get after it, they get after it.”

The Bearcats produced steal after steal throughout the night and turned a great many of those thefts into transition buckets, with numbers situations at the other end.

Virginia High raced out to a 19-11 advantage after one period, before Mozell came off the bench and ignited VHS to a 19-9 blitz in the second quarter.

By halftime, the outcome was all but sealed.

“That’s what we usually do, but as of late we haven’t been doing that,” Gallishaw said. “But we had a good practice yesterday and we were comfortable in our defensive rotation tonight.

“He (Mozell) is fast and quick and he’s just all over the place. We encourage him to go for steals and things of that nature. He did a good job for us tonight.”

Worley scored 17 points to pace VHS offensively, but the senior floor leader received terrific support in the 14-point efforts of sophomore Elijah Green and 6-4 senior Aquemini Martin.

Green helped the Bearcats get out to an 11-6 advantage by knocking down three 3s in the game’s first five minutes, before Martin carried the load with nine quick points throughout the rest of the half. The steady Worley did most of his damage over the final two periods.

Wise Central sophomore Chance Boggs drilled 7 of 13 shots from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 23 points. He was the lone Warrior in double figures.

Virginia High, which committed only nine turnovers. connected on 24 of 62 shots from the floor for 38.7%. The Warriors shot 40.4%, making 19 of 47 attempts.

The Bearcats hit just 6 of 24 chances from 3-point range and Central made 10 of its 25 tries.

Virginia High hosts the Region 2D semifinals Friday and will take on Ridgeview at 6 p.m., with Graham facing Gate City in the nightcap. The two winners advance to the state tournament.

If the Bearcats can bring the same defensive game against Ridgeview, the second seed out of the rival Mountain 7 District, a return trip to the Class 2 event may be in the cards.

“We’re going to take it game by game, so we’ll see,” Gallishaw said.