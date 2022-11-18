Bearcats play on without team leader

BRISTOL, Va. – In a matter of a few seconds last Saturday night, the fortunes of the Virginia High Bearcats football team took a dramatic turn.

It was the second play from scrimmage against Lee High when VHS senior Brody Jones took off on a quarterback sweep.

What happened next was not pretty.

As Jones struggled for extra yards, a Lee High defender fell on the leg of the big VHS team leader while trying to make the tackle.

A short time later, Jones was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with a broken fibula.

“Lee High went on to score first and things were looking bleak for us,” VHS coach Derrick Patterson said. “Then our kids just came together and wanted to honor Brody.”

The Bearcats did just that with a 37-20 triumph in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs.

“Brody’s surgery was completed before our game even ended,” Patterson said. “He’s doing well and has been staying in contact with his teammates.”

According to Patterson, Jones plans to board the VHS team bus this morning on the trek to Rose Ridge for the Region 2D semifinal game against the Ridgeview Wolfpack. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Sophomore Keshawn Smith (5-foot-9, 171 pounds) has replaced the 6-4, 199-pound Jones at outside linebacker, while junior Dashaun Taylor (5-11, 186) is the new VHS quarterback.

Taylor passed for 111 yards and two scores last week against Lee High.

“Dashaun has a baseball background and he has a strong arm,” Patterson said. “Dashaun is not as fast as Brody, but he has the ability to run. I feel like we will able to throw the ball some, especially with the receivers we have.”

Seniors Patrick Poku, Dante Worley and Conner Davidson all have at least three TD touchdown receptions for VHS.

With powerful sophomore running back Alijah Burks adding eight scores, the Bearcats (9-2) average 39 points per game.

“Brody did so much for us on both sides of the ball, but we’re blessed to have a lot of other guys who are capable of making plays from anywhere on the field,” Patterson said. “Our offensive line has been doing the job the past couple weeks, and that’s allowed to have success running the ball.”

Ridgeview (10-1) also features a multi-faceted offense built around a gifted quarterback in sophomore Ryan O’Quinn and a deep cast of receivers.

“O’Quinn is special and he has so many good athletes around him on offense and defense,” Patterson. “We will have to create big plays and keep Ridgeview from making big plays. Ridgeview has size and experience and is just really good, but so are we.”

Patterson said he’s not worried about the adjustment to the turf surface at Ridgeview. The Bearcats competed in preseason scrimmage on the turf at Emory & Henry this season and played at E&H last week.

As for Jones, he’s hosted multiple teammates in recent days and visited VHS earlier this week.

“Brody is a leader and he’s been supporting his school and team as always,” Patterson said. “We also have great leadership with guys like Connor and Patrick.”

One week after enduring a nightmare, Patterson said the new-look Bearcats are eager to win their third playoff game since 2013.

“It would have been very easy for our guys to get down after Brody’s injury, but I’m proud of how they have responded,” Patterson said.