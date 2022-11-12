Bearcats play on without Jones

EMORY, Va. – The Virginia High Bearcats lost their leader to a serious injury on Saturday night, but the resilient and gutsy bunch from Bristol made sure they didn’t endure a season-ending loss as well.

Backup quarterback Dashaun Taylor threw two touchdown passes after taking over for starter Brody Jones 25 seconds into the game as Virginia High played inspired in earning a 37-20 victory over the Lee High Generals in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

VHS (9-2) plays at Mountain 7 District champion Ridgeview (10-1) in next weekend’s regional semifinals after the first playoff win for the Bearcats since a first-round triumph at Gretna in 2013 when the VHSL postseason used a different format.

The triumph was still a tad bittersweet for the Bearcats.

Jones suffered a lower leg injury after scrambling for positive yards on the game’s second play from scrimmage. He was tended to by trainers and medical personnel who put his leg in an air cast and then stretchered him off the field to a nearby ambulance.

A compound fracture was the initial report from VHS representatives in the press box and word was he underwent surgery after being taken to the emergency room.

“To lose Brody is just terrible,” said VHS coach Derrick Patterson. “I’m just extremely proud of our team and how they responded.”

Taylor took over at QB and after some initial struggles, he came through in the clutch.

He tossed a short pass to Dante Worley who took it 36 yards to the house with nine seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Bearcats their first lead of the evening at 12-7.

Taylor showed he could throw the deep ball as well, throwing a 35-yard scoring strike to Patrick Poku with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter as the Bearcats extended their advantage to 11 points.

Taylor finished 5-of-9 for 111 yards.

“Dashaun did a great job,” Patterson said. “To see him step up in that role when we really needed him was just awesome. He did a great job and I’m really proud of him and glad he was able to do what he did when he got the chance to do it.”

“Next man up” is a mantra frequently used by coaches and Taylor exemplified that mentality on Saturday.

How was Taylor feeling?

“I was nervous,” he said. “After a while, I kind of blended in and just got used to it.”

After the Taylor-to-Poku touchdown, VHS recovered the ensuing onside kick and two plays later Patterson dialed up some trickery on a halfback pass from Keshawn Smith to Worley that resulted in a 24-7 lrsf.

Lee High (6-5) never trimmed to the lead to single digits again as the Generals were denied their first playoff win in eight years. Freshman Konner Early (five catches, 88 yards) and senior Brayden Hammonds (three catches, 77 yards) caught touchdown pass from Brynnen Pendgraft in the loss.

Alijah Burks gained 128 yards on 22 carries for Virginia High and put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdown runs.

Conner Davidson, Jones’ best friend, added 83 yards on the ground and also reached the end zone.

As VHS celebrated on the rain-soaked artificial turf following the game, the Bearcats dedicated the milestone victory to one guy.

“This game was for Brody, man,” Taylor said.

Lee High 0 7 6 7—20

Virginia High 0 12 12 13—37

Scoring Summary

L – Early 28 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

VHS – Davidson 10 run (run failed)

VHS – Worley 37 pass from Taylor (pass failed)

VHS – Pa. Poku 35 pass from Taylor (run failed)

VHS – Worley 48 pass from Burks (kick failed)

L – Huff 26 run (kick failed)

VHS – Burks 6 run (Dean kick)

L – Hammonds 72 run (Dinsmore kick)

VHS – Burks 8 run (kick blocked)

Team Stats

First Downs: L 13, VHS 18; Rushes-Yards: L 21-66, VHS 44-247; Passing Yards: L 195, VHS 159; Comp.-Att.-Int: L 12-26-1, VHS 6-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 0-0, VHS 2-0; Punts-Average: L 3-41.3, VHS 3-31.7