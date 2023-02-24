BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High guard Elijah Green went scoreless in Friday’s Region 2D boys semifinal basketball game, but the 5-foot-7 senior was one of the most important athletes on the floor.

Green excelled in his familiar role of defensive stopper as the VHS Bearcats posted a 48-46 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack at the Bearcat Den.

The assignment for Green was daunting. His mission was to frustrate high-scoring 6-2 Ridgeview senior guard Chantz Robinette.

“I was extremely locked-in,” Green said. “I wanted to stay in front of Robinette and contest every shot. And that’s what I did.”

Virginia High needed defense Friday because the Bearcats never found an answer to the 2-3 zone defense employed by Ridgeview.

“That defense got us into a lethargic state,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. “Our shots weren’t falling and we just started to panic a little. It’s crazy because we’ve seen the zone all year and we’ve done fine against it.”

Robinette did collect 20 points, but the Bearcats (21-5) countered with balance.

Deonta Mozzell and senior point guard Dante Worley each scored 14 points for VHS, while Ethan Carpenter (eight points, four rebounds) and 6-4 senior post Aquemini Martin (10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks) also played well in spots.

The Bearcats took a 46-41 lead at the two-minute mark of the final quarter when Carpenter hit Martin with a nifty entry pass from the top of the key.

Ridgeview closed the deficit to 46-45 on a half court steal and a pass to Cannon Hill with 48 seconds left. Two free throws by Worley 19 seconds later gave VHS a 48-45 advantage.

The Bearcats fouled Robinette intentionally with five seconds left and he hit the first free throw.

VHS then missed the front end of a one-on-one with three seconds left, but Ridgeview missed a potential game-winning three from just above halfcourt as time expired.

The defensive strategy of Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan almost made the difference.

“I think we’ve used that 2-3 zone maybe zero times all season,” McCowan said. “That look had kind of been in our back pocket and we did a good job with it tonight. We knew we were going to have cover Virginia High’s shooters, stop their penetration and rebound well.

“I thought we did all three of those things pretty well and I couldn’t be more proud of our effort.”

Hill, who recently set the school scoring record at Ridgeview, finished with eight points against the defense of the long-armed Martin.

VHS built a 23-13 lead with five minutes left in the first half behind the interior defense of Martin and the creativity of Worley on offense.

Ridgeview closed within 27-26 nearly four minutes later on a three-point play from Robinette followed by a Ryan O’Quinn bucket. Wolfpack fans then erupted at the close of the half when Robinette hit a deep off-balance three to give Ridgeview a 29-27 advantage.

“I knew our guys would respond,” Gallishaw said. “We didn’t play our best but we made some shots when we had to and we defended. You never know when your shot is going to fall so that’s why we always talk about the importance of defense.”

Green is an eager listener.

“I ask Elijah to guard the best offensive player on every team, and he never waivers,” Gallishaw said. “Elijah just goes to work. I appreciate that hard-nosed approach.”

Relying on five seniors, Ridgeview made school history by reaching the district tournament finals for the first time and hosting its first regional playoff game. The Wolfpack also set a new single-season for record for wins.

“All our seniors have really put their time in, including staying after practice to get in more shots,” McCowan said. “This group accomplished a lot over the past four years and they set the bar for our younger players.”

McCowan described Robinette as a gym rat.

“I try to be in the gym every night, including the off-season,” Robinette said. “I’m in there until 10 some nights and I shoot some times in the morning. It just depends whenever I can get in the gym.”

Robinette, who averages 23 points, had lofty hoops expectations. His father, David, and grandfather, Chester, both scored over 1,000 points at the now- defunct Ervinton High School. David also served as the head basketball coach at Ervinton, Haysi and Ridgeview.

“Basketball is big in our family,” said Chantz, who recently topped the 1,000 career point mark. “They didn’t have game film like we have now when my father played, but dad was a shooter and I learned everything from him. He taught me how to get to the rim, draw fouls and shoot the three.

“There is some pressure, but I try to block that out.”

More motivation for Chantz comes from former Ridgeview basketball star Gabe Brown. A 6-foot-5 sophomore wing, Brown currently leads Emory & Henry with 15.3 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.

“Gabe put in the work for our program,” Robinette said. “We go over to Emory to watch Gabe play and we all look up to him. I’ve had some interest from Emory and a couple of other schools.”

McCowan admires how Robinette has continually worked to polish his skills.

“I’ve been a head coach for 11 years, and Chantz has stayed in the gym more than any player I’ve seen,” McCowan said. “Chantz even sets the school alarm off late some nights.”

Meanwhile, the fun continues for VHS.

“We began the season with goals and our job is not finished yet,” Gallishaw said.

Graham 55, Gate City 53

Due to the state championship success of its football team, Graham opened its basketball season later than any other team in far Southwest Virginia.

Don’t look now, but the G-Men are still playing hoops.

With a quick start and frantic finish, Graham earned a ticket to the VHSL Class 2 tournament late Friday night.

“Our first game was not until Dec. 15 and I don’t think anybody gave us a chance to reach this point,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “We’re still learning with a young lineup, but our defensive effort has been exceptional in the past two games.”

It was aggressive defense and transition offense that helped Graham open a 26-16 lead in the first half Friday and a 43-34 advantage after three quarters.

Gate City certainly created some suspense in the final minute, when junior Gunner Garrett converted a three-point play with 19 seconds left. The Blue Devils trailed only 54-50 at that point.

GC then chopped the margin to 55-53 when Gabe Johnson hit a three-point jumper at the nine second mark.

After Graham (12-12) missed the front end of a one-plus-one free throw situation, the Blue Devils had a chance to win before throwing a pass out of bounds with three seconds to go.

Sophomore point guard Markelle Ray paced Graham with 18 points, while sophomore Blake Graham added 10.

“Everybody wrote us out after last season, but we’re right back here,” Blake Graham said. “It’s all about defense, hard work and coming together as a team. Defense was the key again in this one.”

Graham lost in the regional semifinals last season to Virginia High after leading by nine points.

“We did some good things tonight, but we’re still learning with sophomores and freshmen,” Baker said. “You can tell that we’re not sure how to close out games, but we made some shots when we had to.”

Garrett led Gate City (12-15) with 16 points, while Eli McMurray added 10.

The Gate City players and coaches remained in the locker room long after the loss.