MARION, Va. – The good times continue to roll for the Virginia High boys basketball team.

Last season, the Bearcats earned a share of the Southwest District title for the first time in nine years en route to their first state tournament appearance since 2013.

On Tuesday, VHS clinched another Southwest District championship with a win at traditional power Graham.

The Bearcats (17-5) added the final piece to a perfect SWD record late Friday with an 81-62 victory over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

“This is just a testament to the great players and coaches I have,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said.

Gallishaw and his assistants constructed their latest squad with just two returning starters from last season in senior point guard Dante Worley and senior post Aquemini Martin.

What’s the secret to that success?

“These guys go to work in practice to prepare,” Gallishaw said. “I stay on them all the time and they respond.”

The Bearcats responded in style Friday, as eight players scored. Worley set the pace with 22 points, while Ethan Carpenter (17 points) and Martin (16 points) also played well.

“Coach Gallishaw really knows his players and the way we like to play,” Worley said. “He puts out the plan, and we execute it. Marion wanted to knock us off in front of their fans and we wanted that 8-0 district record.”

The Bearcats opened a 23-13 advantage after the first quarter, but Marion closed within 28-26 at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter and trailed just 37-32 at halftime.

With Worley setting a torrid pace, VHS opened 47-34 lead with 4:24 left in the third quarter when Martin soared over a pair of defenders for a stick back. The Bearcats then iced the win with a 25-point fourth quarter.

“We prepare for nights like by competing hard in practice,” Gallishaw said. “All our guys come out ready to go. This is an awesome feeling.”

The Scarlet Hurricanes (11-11, 4-4) were led by junior point guard Jack Ford, who connected on four three-pointers en route to a 21-point night. Parker Wolfe added 16.

GIRLS

Marion 56, Virginia High 34

Cameron Greer enjoyed a Senior Night to remember for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

With a mix of jumpers and finishes in transition, the 5-4 guard collected a career-high 19 points.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I overcame that and got focused,” Greer said. “Senior night is really important, so this game means a lot.”

Greer, who has only been on the varsity for two years, saw just limited playing time last season.

“Coming into this year, I knew that I had to step my game up,” Greer said. “I like to run the floor and my teammates gave me some good passes tonight.”

After dropping a showdown against SWD regular season champion Richlands on Tuesday, the Scarlet Hurricanes went back to their basics Friday. Behind the play of Greer and its customary trapping defense, Marion (16-5, 6-2) closed also the regular season with a flourish.

“We had to go to work on defense. That’s always the key to this program,” Greer said. “Good defense leads to offense for us.”

Virginia High (6-15, 3-5) relied on hustle and 3-point shooting to open a 9-7 lead at the 1:05 mark of the first quarter.

But the Bearcats were unable to find any answers to Marion’s aggressive defenders after that. The Scarlet Hurricanes outscored VHS 13-3 in the second quarter.

“The moment got too big for some of us,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “When we were locked in, listening and playing our style, things were going good for us. When we let things get away, we put our heads down.”

Junior center Ella Moss led Marion with 23 points. Moss displayed the versatility and savvy to bring the ball up the court on fast breaks, find open teammates for entry passes, and weave around defenders to score in the low post.

“Moss is very creative and we gave her too many good looks at the basket,” Timmons said.

Aly Wright scored nine points for VHS. The Bearcats converted seven three-pointers.

No player enjoyed the night more than Greer.

“I will definitely remember this game for a long time,” Greer said.