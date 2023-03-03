WISE, Va. – Virginia High boys basketball coach Julius Gallishaw said he expected a heavyweight fight in Friday’s Class 2 quarterfinal matchup against the Floyd County Buffaloes.

“And that’s what we got,” Gallishaw said. “Floyd County just kept punching and punching us. We tried to keep coming back, but they hit some timely shots down the stretch.”

That’s how the VHS Bearcats dropped a 59-52 decision.

The power puncher for Floyd County was senior guard A.J. Cantrell, who hit four three-pointers en route to a 20-point performance. A.J. is the grandson of former Floyd County girls basketball coach Alan Cantrell, who led the Buffaloes to 581 wins and four state championships over 37 seasons.

“Every time we left (Cantrell) open, it seemed like the ball went in the basket for a three,” Gallishaw said. “We tried to make adjustments, but they didn’t work.”

According to Floyd County coach Brian Harman, A.J. Cantrell is multi-talented.

“A.J. is a phenomenal musician and singer who will do big things in Christian music,” Harman said. “A.J. is always really good on defense, but he couldn’t get going on offense the past two games. A.J. wants to win so bad, and he finally started knocking down shots in the second half tonight.”

The Buffaloes, who feature six seniors, opened a 43-38 margin with 2:48 left in the third quarter on a three-pointer and driving layup by Cantrell.

VHS (22-6) pulled within 43-42 at the close of the third on a 3-point play by senior point guard Dante Worley. Worley then gave the Bearcats 44-43 lead moments later on a three, but VHS senior post Aquemini Martin was forced out of the game with 7:24 left due to his fourth foul.

To the dismay of VHS fans, Martin fouled out while working for a defensive rebound with 3:14 left and the Bearcats leading 52-51.

“That really hurt because we lost our inside presence on defense and our best rebounder there, but we’ve got to play through that,” Gallishaw said. “Both teams worked hard on defense. It just came down to Floyd County hitting more shots. We had some good looks, but we just didn’t put them in.”

Following two free throws by Cantrell, FC maintained its 53-52 advantage until adding some insurance on a pair of free throws by 6-1 junior Rylan Swortzel at the 1:17 mark.

Following a VHS turnover, FC (21-5) then went up 57-52 with 30 seconds left on two free throws by Gavin Herrington.

“We scouted Virginia High and Martin really surprised me. I was more worried about Worley, but Martin contested a lot of shots,” Harman said. “It just came down to us making a few stops late in the game and hitting some free throws.”

The last appearance for Floyd County in the VHSL Final Four was 1996-97. That team featured Travis Cantrell (son of Alan) and Brian Swortzel, father of the two Swortzel brothers on this year’s team.

“We’ve been close but this group was just tenacious,” Harman said.

Worley contributed 17 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Bearcats, while Bailey Owens added six rebounds. Martin collected 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

“We were undefeated in our district, won the regional championship and advanced to the quarterfinals. This loss is sad for our seniors, but we had one heck of a season,” Gallishaw said.

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Wise Central 68, Floyd County 66

The late game went from a blowout to a thriller.

After leading by 19 points late in the second quarter, the Wise County Central Warriors held on as Emmah McAmis returned from the locker room to hit four free throws over the final 36 seconds.

Wise Central (24-6) was leading 53-42 with 6:11 left in the game when McAmis was carried off the floor with an ankle injury.

Ignited by full-court pressure, the Floyd County Buffaloes had created a buzz by closing within 57-49 at the 4:03 mark.

The Buffaloes eventually tied the score at 66 with 11 seconds left. That’s when McAmis iced the win with her last two free throws.

According to Central coach Robin Dotson, McAmis told him that she wanted back on the floor.

“I was going wild in the training room trying to find out what was going on,” McAmis said. “I just wanted to get back and at least handle the ball some. I was kind of shooting those free throws off one foot, but I didn’t have any excuse to not knock those down.”

McAmis finished with 23 points, while Madison Looney (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Abbie Jordan (16 points, eight rebounds) also played well for Central.

Kiley Hilton led Floyd County (20-6) with 22 points, while Mackenzie Thompson added 20 and South Carolina-Aiken recruit Destiny Harman supplied 15.

After FC closed within 61-55, McAmis came back to the bench with 1:30 left in the game. She went on the court at the 52 second mark.

“We knew what we had to do to win, and we stayed calm late in the game,” Jordan said.

Dotson is accustomed to late game drama.

“We made enough plays on the offensive end to win,” Dotson said. “Abbie and Madison hit some big buckets, and Emmah’s free throws were big. It was not exactly the way we wanted it, but mission accomplished.”

Wise Central faces a rematch with Mountain 7 District rival Gate City in the semifinals.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Burton 68, E. Montgomery 47

In addition to playing lockdown defense, the J.I. Burton Raiders shot 46 percent from the field, collected 15 assists and placed eight players in the scoring column en route to the win over the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs

Was it the best performance of the season?

“I believe so,” Burton coach Terry Sturgill. “We’ve been relying on our defense lately, and we played great defense tonight.”

Burton scored the first eight points of the game, pushed its margin to 34-22 at halftime and contested every shot by the Mustangs.

The star was 6-2 sophomore center Reghan Sensabaugh. Working against an undersized lineup, Sensabaugh collected 18 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

“That was my best game for this season,” Sensabaugh said. “I have good teammates who look for the open players, and I was one of those open players tonight.”

There was no secret that Burton was looking for Sensabaugh on offense.

“That was our game plan,” Sturgill said. “We knew that we had size advantage. And for the last few games, I’d say Reghan has been averaging 12-13 rebounds. She’s been dominating.”

Sports fans in far Southwest Virginia are familiar with the Sensabaugh name. Reghan’s father is former Burton and West Virginia football star Boo Sensabaugh.

“There is some pressure there,” Reghan said. “My dad and I have been to the gym together a few times. I really want to help my team to the state finals.”

The Raiders created operating room for their gifted sophomore by hitting six three-pointers. Sophomore guard Sarah Williams keyed the perimeter game for Burton by contributing 15 points and seven rebounds, while senior floor leader Anyah Hollinger added nine points, five assists and three blocks.

Eastern Montgomery (22-7) was led in scoring by 5-7 senior guard Lilly Underwood (22 points) and 5-7 senior guard Allison Bower with 16.

The Mustangs chopped their deficit to 38-29 at the 5:15 mark of the third quarter, but the Raiders kept defending and rebounding.

“When I took over this job, I saw the talent and I really thought that we could make this far,” Sturgill said. “It’s hard to beat a family and a team that has five players equal in scoring. I’ve preached that approach from day one and it’s paying off.”

Burton will face Eastside in the semifinals on Monday.