BRISTOL, Va. – Go ahead and give Round Five to Gate City's girls, and a clean sweep for the Virginia High boys.

Gate City claimed the Region 2D girls basketball championship Saturday night at the Bearcat Den, overcoming a slow start and the herculean effort of Emma McAmis to grab a 70-60 decision over Wise Central.

The victory also rewards the Devils (23-5) with a VHSL state tournament home game next weekend against the Region 2C runner-up.

Wise Central (23-6), meanwhile, must travel to meet the Region 2C champion.

The win was Gate City's second in five games with the Warriors this season. A sixth meeting would happen in the Class 2 final if both teams were to win two state tourney games, a distinct possibility given the history of the Mountain 7.

Wise Central has won seven state titles in the last 10 years and Gate City has won it once and finished as runner-up three times in the last 11 years.

On the boys side, Virginia High overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to steal a 52-50 win from Graham, earning the Region 2D championship that eluded the Bearcats last season with a finals loss to the G-Men.

This season, VHS has beaten the G-Men three times in three tries.

"We just kept fighting and kept believing," VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. "Testimony to my guys tonight, man. They never quit, they never quit."

In the girls game, Central led 16-11 after one quarter, but Lexi Ervin was just getting warmed up.

The senior sharpshooter nailed two 3-point jumpers in the second period -- after hitting two in the first -- to push the Devils to a commanding 17-5 advantage over the second frame and a 28-21 edge at halftime.

Jordyn Carrico and Makayla Bays produced two buckets each in the second to aid Ervin, the daughter of Twin Springs scoring legend Stacy Ervin and the cousin of former Gate City point machine Zac Ervin.

It's always nice to have an Ervin.

"In more ways than one," said 16th-year Gate City coach Kelly Houseright, who saw her leader hit 5 of 5 from beyond the arc and score a team-high 19 points.

"We weathered the run – that's just the way it started out. We just kept our composure and kept pluggin' away and stayed the course and did what we do."

The Warriors, down by as much as 36-23 in the third quarter, managed to close to within 44-38 after three periods and 51-48 with 4:15 to play, but Ervin's only 3 of the second half pushed the lead back to six points on GC's next possession.

Even the fabulous McAmis, a sophomore dynamo who finished with 35 points, could not reel in Gate City, one of the few Class 2 programs in Virginia which can consistently play with Central.

"We've had to play them enough over the years, so you'd hope at some point that you could find a way to win," Houseright said. "I'm just proud of these kids.

"The girls have bought in and played selfless basketball for each other."

Bays and Maddie Gibson, each with 17 points, provided terrific support for Ervin. Carrico was key as well with 11 points.

The Blue Devils stood tall at the foul line, especially down the stretch to protect their lead. They were 23 of 28 for the game, Gibson hitting 8 of 10, Bays 6 of 6 and Braylin Steele 4 of 4.

Abbie Jordan hit three 3s and scored 12 points for Central, backing McAmis.

In the nightcap, Virginia High gained its ultimate lead when Dante Worley swished a double-clutch 3-pointer from the corner with 19 seconds, leaving the Bearcats (22-5) with a 51-50 advantage after they had trailed by double digits early in the final period.

"We just kept battling, man," Gallishaw said. "I was just proud of my guys."

Gallishaw could not exhale until Graham's Connor Roberts missed a short, contested jumper in the lane with four seconds to play.

Virginia High rebounded and was able to close out the G-Men (12-14).

Worley, who hit 9 of 10 foul shots, led all scorers with 24 points, including 15 in the fourth period as VHS outscored Graham 20-12.

Markelle Ray scored 15 points to pace Graham.

It was the first regional title for Virginia High’s boys since 2012.

Both teams advance to the Class 2 state tournament next weekend, Virginia High hosting the Region 2C runner-up and Graham hitting the road to take on the Region 2C champ.