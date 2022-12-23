Bearcats avenge loss to Falcons

Dante Worley and the Virginia High Bearcats turned the tables by turning in a strong performance on Thursday night.

Worley scored 21 points and dished out five assists as VHS earned a victory over the same Abingdon Falcons they had lost to by 10 points just six days earlier.

VHS jumped out to a 14-2 lead, held a 30-24 advantage at halftime and sealed the deal by going up 43-30 early in the fourth quarter.

Worley was held to 10 points in the first meeting against AHS, but he and his teammates were in control in the rematch.

“We felt like if we took care of the ball better and defended better by protecting the paint, we had a chance to be in the game,” said Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw.

Aquemini Martin added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats.

Evan Ramsey led Abingdon with 26 points and 19 rebounds. Dayton Osborne added seven rebounds.

The Falcons were 1-for-21 from 3-point range, 7-for-14 from the free throw line and committed 18 turnovers.

Chilhowie 76, Marion 59

Will Goodwin had himself a very good night that included a two-handed slam as part of his 24-point performance.

The sophomore also had 12 rebounds as Chilhowie (5-1) beat its Smyth County rival for the second time this season.

James Nash (20 points) and Zac Hall (19 points) also played at a high level. The Warriors opened the game with a big run and then went on a 27-10 scoring surge to start the third quarter.

J.B. Carroll’s 21 points and Parker Wolfe’s 17 points were tops for Marion.

Lebanon 57, Eastside 53

Freshman Michael Reece scored 13 points, while Andy Lambert and Keyton Keene produced clutch points as the Lebanon Pioneers remained unbeaten.

Lambert (10 points) hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:26 remaining, while Keene (11 points) iced the game by sinking two free throws with 10.7 seconds left.

Chance Parker added 10 points for Lebanon (5-0), which beat Eastside in overtime in the previous matchup.

Shawn Mullins led Eastside with 14 points. Leading scorer Eli McCoy of the Spartans was limited to six points, all of which came in the second half.

J.I. Burton 52, Honaker 50

The J.I. Burton Raiders showed a lot of heart in taking an overtime win over Honaker in the semifinals of the New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic and Clay Hart exhibited that mindset.

Hart scored five of Burton’s six points in OT and finished with a dozen points on the night. Hart’s driving layup with 1:35 remaining in the extra session sealed the deal for the Raiders.

Maxwell Gilliam (16 points) and Noa Godsey (12 points) also played well in the win.

Parker Bandy and Caden Boyd led Honaker with 14 points apiece. Jaylon Hart kicked in 11 points for the Tigers.

John Battle 53, Holston 47

Sophomore Porter Gobble’s tiebreaking free throws with 4:49 remaining put John Battle ahead to stay as the Trojans topped Holston in the semifinals of the New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic at Honaker.

Gobble finished with 15 points for Battle, which had nine different players reach the scoring column.

Connor Finley (18 points) and Cole Caywood (13 points) led the dudes from Damascus.

Battle beat Holston for the third time this season after 51-43 and 62-59 wins over the Cavaliers earlier this season.

Ridgeview 95, Middlesboro (Ky.) 61

Terran Owens and Cannon Hill each scored 23 points as Ridgeview rocked Middlesboro in the second game of the Lee Bank and Trust Tournament.

Chantz Robinette (21 points) and Isaiah Justice (10 points) also scored in double digits for the high-powered Wolfpack.

Ridgeview was originally supposed to play Cumberland Gap in the event, but when the team from Tennessee backed out, Middlesboro agreed to play back-to-back games against Lee High and Ridgeview.

After losing on a last-second shot to Lee, the Yellow Jackets had nothing left against Ridgeview.

Lee High 79, Middlesboro (Ky.) 78

Brayden Hammonds capped a 30-point night with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Lee High earned a victory.

Brynnen Pendergraft (21 points), Caleb Leonard (13 points) and Jacob Leonard (10 points) also scored in double digits.

GIRLS

Eastside 62, Lebanon 42

Taylor Clay led the way with 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists as the Eastside Spartans cruised to a non-district road win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Eastside led 13-6 after one quarter and that fast start set the tone. Lexi Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Morgan Varney (13 points) and Shelby Keys (10 points) were the leaders for Lebanon.

Radford 58, Northwood 10

Northwood fell to Radford in the seventh-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell.

Summer Turley led Northwood with five points.

Abingdon 55, Virginia High 48

The trio of Brenna Green, Lauren Baker and Cadence Waters led the way for Abingdon as the Falcons avenged last week’s loss to Virginia High.

Green (16 points), Baker (15 points) and Waters (14 points) accounted for all but 10 of Abingdon’s total.

The non-district matchup featured a combined 51 fouls and 64 free throws.

Mary Katherine Wilson led VHS with 14 points, while Myra Kariuki added 10 points. The Bearcats posted a 43-40 victory over Abingdon at home six days prior.