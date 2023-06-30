Ricky Bear is only 5-foot-2, but the Church Hill, Tennessee, resident is a giant on the courage scale.

Consider Bear’s boxing performance during the June 24 Showcase 32 Mixed Martial Arts program at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport.

Motivated by cheers from the capacity crowd, Bear unleashed a non-stop barrage of accurate punches to defeat the much-taller Preston Leonard (Bristol) in the 125-pound weight class.

What was the strategy for Bear?

“I tried to use my height as an advantage and not give my opponent time to think,” Bear said. “Taller fighters have the reach, but you can take their power away if you get inside. Preston went crazy with head shots, but I used technique and tried to wear his body out with hooks when I got him against the cage.”

Last Saturday’s 10-bout card, which included kickboxing, was the latest in a series of well-received MMA events that have been held in Johnson City, Bristol, Virginia, Abingdon and Kingsport over the past two years.

Thanks in part to the national success of Coeburn MMA star Chandler Cole and the backing of local gyms and coaches, the MMA game has been growing across far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

Forget the outdated images of MMA as a bloody and cruel version of the film Fight Club. Success in this arena requires a mix of technique, fitness, intelligence and courage.

All those qualities were on display in the last two MMA shows at MeadowView and the Southwest Virginia Education Center in Abingdon.

The MMA contestants are serious athletes and genuine brave hearts who must follow a range of rules and regulations.

Much like the world of pro wrestling, each fighter comes to the ring boosted by the soundtrack of heavy metal, hip-hop or some other gritty genre.

But the comparisons end there. There is nothing fake or hokey about MMA.

For three grueling five-minute rounds, fighters must endure punches to the nose, elbows to the face and leg whips.

There is no slacking or blaming of teammates. The appeal of the sport is visceral and it can be addictive.

Yes, MMA is an acquired taste but many folks find it satisfying. Just look at the jaw-dropping national expansion of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and the popularity of the recent Saturday UFC shows on ESPN.

The UFC Fight Night in Charlotte on May 13 drew a record crowd of 18,172 to the Spectrum Center. That translated into a gate of $2.09 million.

The vibrant scene at Showcase 32 offered a fitting display of the far-reaching appeal of MMA and its colorful subculture.

Shortly after Bear’s victory, fans were on there for the co-main event where Preston “Ice Pick” Schick of Johnson City edged Cincinnati’s Leando “Tyger” Banks by decision in kickboxing.

In the other main event involving the pro MMA featherweight division, Knoxville’s Dan Boehle defeated Jeromy Mitchell (Princeton, W.Va.) by submission.

But the fight of the night was authored by Bear. This is the same guy who once qualified for the TSSAA state wrestling tournament at Volunteer High School under head coach Scott Solomon, who passed away suddenly in 2021.

“Coach Solomon was like a father figure to me,” Bear said. “My dad wasn’t in the picture when I was growing up, but Coach Solomon was always helping and I will never forget that.”

A group of family, friends and co-workers from Holston Valley Medical Center provided support to Bear last week.

“My goal is to always give every ounce of effort that I have,” Bear said. “I train in the gym and at home, and I stay busy with my job on the housekeeping staff at Holston Valley.

“I don’t know when my next fight will be, but I promise that I will be ready.”

Notes: The next Showcase MMA event is scheduled for Aug. 19 in Greenville, South Carolina. Action returns to Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Sept. 23.