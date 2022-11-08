Bays guides Gate City to regional title

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Just call it Bays Days.

Five-foot-11 junior outside hitter Makayla Bays delivered another highlight-reel performance Tuesday as the six-time state champion Gate City Blue Devils downed the John Battle Trojans 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17 for the Region D volleyball title.

It was regional crown number 20 for GC. Doneva Bays, the mother of Makayla and the longtime volleyball coach at Milligan, was a senior star on the first regional title team for GC in 1993.

The stat line for Makayla on Tuesday featured 29 kills, 11 digs and five aces.

“This is playoff time,” GC coach Amy Reed said. “We’re just going to turn it over to Makayla and let her take care of it. She’s worked for this.”

In addition to her booming kills and well-placed tips, Bays executed jump serves, back sets and overall leadership.

Is Reed ever surprised at the wide-ranging skill set of Bays?

“No. I’ve watched Makayla too long,” Reed said. “She’s just a dominant player who understands the game.”

Makayla, the 2021 Region 2D player of the year, began her studies of advanced volleyball at age eight. She has since the filled her summer with camps, workouts and travel tournaments.

“My mother has basically taught me everything in know about the sport,” said Makayla, who also plays basketball and softball. “I try to be versatile. This was a big match, so waited do everything I could to help my team.”

From double blockers to various other techniques, opponents strive to limit Bays.

“I try to pull out some trick plays, keep teams on their toes and just be the best leader I can be,” Bays said.

The other standouts for GC included sophomore setter Peyton Taylor (30 assists, 19 digs), senior Lexi Ervin (seven kills, three blocks) and junior Rylee Blevins with 26 digs.

The Trojans (21-8) were hurt by 12 service errors.

“You can’t win a game when you give points away, “John Battle coach Brittni Haderer. “We had net calls, hitting errors and serving errors. All that stuff kills you when you play a team like Gate City.”

With Bays taking working her magic, the margin for error is especially slim.

“Bays is very consistent, and you have to take every advantage of every opportunity against her,” Haderer said. We had some effort plays and some great moments, but sometime our focus was lacking.”

John Battle recovered from a 12-5 deficit to force a 23-23 tie in the first set, then created a 20-20 tie in the second set.

Leaders for Battle were Molly Little (11 kills), Mackenzie Smith (19 assists), Jacqueline Hill (eight digs) five kills), Bella Shutters (six kills), Aubrey Chapman (14 digs) and Allison Smith with 23 digs.

Battle’s starting senior hitter Hayley Foster was forced the leave the match late in set two after being in the hit in the face by a Bays smash. Foster never returned.

GC will host the either unbeaten Glenvar or Appomattox from Region C on Saturday, while John Battle must travel to the Region C champ.

“We’re never going to be satisfied because there’s always work to be done and improvements to make,” Reed said. “I’ve said all season that this team has done nothing but grow, and we want to continue that in the next match.”

The Lady Blue Devils finished 25-5 last season en route to the Region 2D crown.