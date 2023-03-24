ABINGDON, Va. – At this point, glowing adjectives have been exhausted when describing the transcendent talents of game-changing multi-sport standout Makayla Bays of Gate City High School.

The junior virtuoso is that good.

Whichever the sport.

Whatever the season.

“She’s an athlete,” said Gate City softball coach Cara Hamilton Noe. “And that’s an understatement”

Bays bashed out three hits, including a home run, and finished with five RBIs as the Blue Devils opened Mountain 7 District play on Friday night with a statement-making 19-0 win over the Abingdon Falcons.

The matchup had all the makings of a good game, but Gate City seized control with a six-run second inning and turned the contest into a blowout by pushing across 12 runs in the fourth inning.

After Addie Gibson connected for a two-run triple in the top of the second inning to get the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0) on the board, Bays followed by blasting her first homer of the spring and it was a no-doubter.

She fouled off seven pitches from AHS pitcher Lauren Baker before depositing offering No. 8 well over the fence in right field.

“I knew I wasn’t going to go down without swinging,” Bays said. “That’s just the mentality I have and my teammates were encouraging me.”

Opponents need encouragement when they face Bays.

She is unquestionably the best high school volleyball player in far Southwest Virginia, while she recorded a dozen double-doubles on the basketball court back in the winter.

As for softball? She’s pretty stupendous at that too.

Bays added a two-run single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the fifth inning on Friday, while playing flawlessly at shortstop.

“Oh my goodness,” said teammate Savannah Monroe. “It impresses me how hard she works in all of her sports. She’s so hard-working on the field and positive. She’s a good role model for everybody on this team.”

Bays hits third in a lineup that is stacked.

“I don’t think there is a crack in our lineup, one through nine,” Bays said. “I think hitting will be our best this season. We just have to keep the momentum.”

That wasn’t a problem on Friday as the Blue Devils pounded out 19 hits.

Monroe, Ada Gillenwater and KK Baker joined Bays with three hits apiece, while Kady Davidson (two hits, two RBIs) and Lauren Monroe (three RBIs) also got in on the run-scoring output.

Abingdon (3-1, 0-1) had given up just 11 runs combined in its first three games.

“We’re aggressive and we’re smart,” Noe said. “We’ve got to keep working and improving. There are some things we do have to work and improve upon. Abingdon has two really good pitchers and we were fortunate today.”

Oh yeah, Ada Gillenwater pitched a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts.

Keep in mind that she’s just a ninth-grader.

Abingdon averaged 8.7 runs in its first three victories but Muriel Dillow’s leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning was the only hit the Falcons could muster on Friday.

The Falcons had at least one baserunner in every inning but one against Gillenwater, but the newcomer escaped each jam unscathed.

“She stayed composed,” Noe said. “That was a key and she allowed her defense to help her out.”

First-year Abingdon coach Chelsea Campbell held a lengthy postgame meeting with her team. What was the message?

“I think these girls have been so down on themselves for so many seasons, that they forget how good of a team they are,” Campbell said. “Two days ago they beat the [2022] state-runner-up [Lord Botetourt]. They got it, they can do it. They don’t know how to pull their heads up yet. It’s only our fourth game and we’ve done more in our first three games than in the past couple of seasons.”

Abingdon finished with five errors.

“I think nerves got the best of them too and they didn’t know how to adjust,” Campbell said. “Sometimes you need games like this to realize you have to pull through and somehow make it work.”

Gate City made it work as the Mountain 7 District preseason favorite broke out the bats in a big way.

“It was really, really amazing for us to come out and score 19 runs in our first district game,” Savannah Monroe said. “It meant a lot to us. All of us have worked hard and put in the hours. I loved the energy we had tonight. We were just out there having fun.”