Bays' 47 kills lifts Gate City past Trojans

GATE CITY, Va. – The Mountain 7 District has an array of heavy hitters in volleyball, but only one team has the Bays factor.

Six-foot junior Makayla Bays collected 47 kills late Tuesday as the Gate City Blue Devils held off the John Battle Trojans 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26, 15-13.

Blasting down the line and cross court, Bays was at her best when the pressure was on.

“Makayla is a big-game player,” GC coach Amy Reed said. “She understands the game, plus she has the athletic ability and vision. She just has the whole package.”

Bays embraced the challenge of the marathon match.

“We knew this was going to be a tough district test, so we had to come with a lot of energy,” Bays said. “I was pleased with the way I played. I just tried to help my teammates any way I could.”

After dropping the first two sets, Battle (10-4, 1-2) used balance to nearly pull off the win. GC is unbeaten in district play.

“It’s always a battle with Gate City,” Battle coach Brittini Haderer said. “Bays does so much for Gate City, on offense and defense. She’s an amazing player to watch and go up against."

Jacqueline Hill led John Battle with 17 kills and 16 assists, while Mackenzie Smith collected 26 assists and 16 kills. Allison Smith supplied 20 digs.