Battle's Hill directs Trojans past 'Cats

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High might have been the higher seed and was playing at home, but attaining victory proved to be too steep of a hill to climb for the Bearcats on Thursday night with John Battle junior Jacqueline Hill at the top of her game.

Hill hammered down 12 kills, dished out 11 assists and hustled her way to 18 digs – a volleyball triple-double – as Battle dominated en route to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 triumph over VHS in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament at the Bearcat Den.

The Trojans (20-7) play at Union (27-3) in Saturday’s regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. and advanced with a near-flawless performance.

“We really did it tonight,” Hill said. “I’m proud of my team and everything we did. Everyone executed tonight. Usually, we’ve had a couple of games where it’s one or the other, but tonight we really came together as a team and everybody had a good night.”

A sense of urgency was created during practice on Wednesday.

“They know at tournament time, you win or you go home,” said John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “Our entire practice resembled that. Everything that we did, you either won or you went and sat on the sideline. That’s how we ran every drill. It’s that one-or-done chance and that made them realize how quickly something can go away.”

Battle quickly put the Bearcats away on Thursday and set the tone by scoring the first eight points of the match.

In the deciding set, Battle bolted out to a 10-0 lead.

The Trojans had posted a pair of four-set wins over VHS back in August.

“It was a much better effort on our side tonight,” Haderer said. “We executed very well. We needed a game like this and needed to perform in all areas.”

Hill knows all about that and has put in plenty of work to expand her skills.

“Last year I started setting and I really hadn’t done that before,” Hill said. “I worked hard at it in the offseason, really branched out and that’s turned me into another player I feel like.”

She’s a player who can set, spike and defend.

“I love watching that kid play,” Haderer said. “We’ve got a lot of talented kids on the floor and she’s one of them. Offensively, as a hitter she hits great spots and mixes it up. She can play the role of setter well and defensively, she’s not afraid to hit the floor. Having a versatile kid like that on the floor is always key.”

Mackenzie Smith (16 assists, 13 digs, six kills, five aces), Allison Smith (15 digs), Molly Little (eight kills, four aces), Olivia Stevens (eight digs) and Bella Shutters (five kills) also played well for the Trojans.

“I really like the momentum of the game and helping out my teammates,” Hill said. “I’m not about personal gain and I like helping over people on my team have a good game. Whatever it takes to help us win.”

Virginia High’s only leads were 8-7, 9-7, 9-8 and 12-11 in the second set and those advantages were short-lived.

“We just dug ourselves a hole,” said VHS coach Ashley Johnson. “We just came out and realistically tonight our heads weren’t in it. Mentally we weren’t there, communication was not great, teamwork was not there. It’s definitely not how we wanted to end the season, but it is what it is.”

Myra Kariuki (17 digs, seven kills), Charli Carpenter (14 assists), Ellie Cobb (11 digs, six kills, two aces), Amelia McKenzie (five kills) and Aidan James (23 digs) were the stat leaders for Virginia High.

The Bearcats (12-14) had lost a five-set thriller at Marion five days earlier in the finals of the Southwest District tournament, but there was no late-match drama this time around.

“Even though it was a loss at Marion, it was probably the best game we had played all season,” Johnson said. “Everything was there. You hope that carries over, but in the end you have to go out and execute and it has to be actions and not words.”

The Trojans hope to main their momentum on Saturday.

Union swept Battle on Sept. 15 and took a four-set victory over the Trojans on Oct. 11.

“It’s execution and it’s finishing,” Haderer said. “The last two times we’ve had an opportunity and not finished well. That has to be on our side Saturday to make it happen.”