Basketball has begun in NET ranks

High school basketball season has begun in Northeast Tennessee.

Here is a look at the girls and boys programs at Sullivan East, Tennessee High and West Ridge.

GIRLS

SULLIVAN EAST PATRIOTS

Coach: Allan Aubrey

2021-22 Record: 25-10 (7-1)

Key returners: Jenna Hare (21.9 ppg, 9.2 apg), Kylie Hurley (3.2 ppg).

Key losses: Riley Nelson (10.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 6.3 apg), Hayley Grubb (10.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.6 apg), Hannah Hodge (5.9 ppg, 47% 3pt), Abby McCarter (6.5 ppg)

Upper Lakes Conference favorite: Elizabethton

Outlook: Jenna Hare is back, but four other key cogs, who combined to average nearly 34 points a game during last year’s 25-win season, have graduated for the Patriots.

While Hare is one of the better players in Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan East head coach Allan Aubrey is still searching for answers early on, but there is plenty of talent battling for playing time.

“We have about 8 to 10 kids that did not play much varsity last year competing for starting jobs and roles on the varsity,” Aubrey said. “Quite honestly we aren’t sure who those people are going to be. But, we like the competition it is creating in practice.”

The goal ahead for the Patriots to win championships, according to Aubrey, whose Patriots will host the Food City Thanksgiving Classic beginning on Monday at the Dyer Dome and Sullivan East Middle School.

“We must gain confidence and experience and learn how to be mentally and physically tough for 32 minutes,” Aubrey said.

Coach’s quote: We have to become that team that no one wants to play because of how tough and physical we’re going to play. If we can become that, we have a real chance to get back to where we have been the last decade.”

Tennessee High Vikings

Coach: Amanda Vance

2021-22 Record: (5-23, 1-7)

Key returners: Kendall Cross (13 ppg, 4.5 reb, 2.2 ast), Anna Kate Kinch (7.7 ppg), Brooklyn Carter (4.3 ppg), Chase Wolfenbarger (4.0 ppg), Keeley Canter (3.4 ppg, 3.9 reb).

Other key players: Bridget Flaherty, Keeyanah Foote, Macie Strouth, Janell Tabor.

Key losses: Mac Newport (4.1 ppg)

Upper Lakes Conference favorite: Elizabethton

Outlook: Amanda Vance is serving as interim head coach for Tennessee High, with Kim Bright taking a break to focus on health issues.

While Bright said she is missing the bouncing ball for sure, she added that 5-foot-5 senior point guard Kendall Cross will lead the way for the Vikings. That’s a good place to start, having tallied 13 points and 2.2 assists last year, while also grabbing 4.5 rebounds despite her small stature.

“It starts with Kendall Cross. She makes our team go and has developed into a tremendous leader,” Vance said. “Our other guards are developing and we expect them to take a big step this year.”

Junior Brooklyn Carter and sophomore track standout Chase Wolfenbarger can also handle the ball, while junior Anna Kate Kinch and 6-2 junior post Keeley Canter are also back for the Vikings. In addition to senior soccer star Bridget Flaherty, the Vikings will also look for development from sophomores Macie Strouth, Keeyanah Foote and 6-foot Janell Tabor.

“Continued growth and improvement across the roster, particularly from our sophomore class will be key,” Vance said. “Looking to play an uptempo, attacking style.”

While Elizabethton is the favorite in the Upper Lakes Conference, the Vikings hope to be a factor as the season progresses.

“Our goal is to compete in every game and work to be playing our best when conference play comes around to finish in the top half of our league and qualify for the regionals,” Vance said.

Coach’s quote: “I am very excited about how hard our team has worked this summer and fall and how much they have improved. They are a really fun group to be around every day and I can’t wait to watch them compete.”

West Ridge Wolves

Coach: Kristi Walling

2021-22 Record: 19-14 (2-6)

Key returners: Rachel Niebruegge (5 ppg, 3 reb, 2 stls); Fallon Taylor (7 ppg, 5 reb).

Other key players: Allie Reilly, Faith Greene, Randi Smith, Alexis Hood, Lillian Bates, Parker Fischer.

Key losses: Jaelyn West (12 ppg, 7 reb) Emma Niebruegge (9 ppg).

Big 5 favorite: Science Hill

Outlook: Season two for the Wolves could be a rebuilding project for head coach Kristi Walling, whose squad returns just two players with significant playing time from last season, senior guard Rachel Niebruegge and promising sophomore Fallon Taylor, who combined to average 12 points a game last season.

Gone are several talented athletes, including Jaelyn West, who is now playing at King, and point guard Emma Niebruegge.

There are building blocks, led by volleyball standout Parker Fischer, juniors Alexis Hood and Lillian Bates and sophomores Allie Reilly, Faith Greene and Randi Smith.

“We have a young returning team,” Walling said. “We have to be disciplined, focused, and play hard every night.”

While Walling expects Science Hill to be the favorite in the Big 5 Conference, she said the goal ahead for the Wolves is to compete for the conference title.

Coach’s quote: “I am very excited about this season, we only have two players back with true varsity season experience. We have a lot of young talent to put with great senior leadership.”

BOYS

SULLIVAN EAST PATRIOTS

Coach: Dillon Faver

2021-22 Record: 19-9 (5-3

Key returners: Masun Tate (9 ppg, 20 charges drawn).

Other key players: Tyler Cross, Drake Fisher, Elijah Grubb, Corbin Laisure, Jacob Witcher.

Key losses: Dylan Bartley (22.5 ppg, 5.4 reb), Logan Murray (9 ppg, 5 ast), Braden Standbridge (11 ppg).

Outlook: The post-Dylan Bartley era is beginning at Sullivan East.

A three-time all-state performer and two-time conference player of the year, Bartley finished tied with Gavin Grubb as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,264 points.

“It is always difficult losing guys like Dylan,” Faver said. “He had a remarkable career here at Sullivan East.”

Bartley was one of six seniors that graduated from last year’s squad, which also included all-conference performers Braden Standbridge and Logan Murray.

The lone returning starter for Sullivan East is senior Masun Tate, who averaged nine points a game last season, while also taking 20 charge calls. Junior football quarterback Drake Fisher will also see a lot of floor, along with seniors Elijah Grubbs and Jacob Witcher, junior Tyler Cross and sophomore Corbin Laisure.

Depth could be an issue with the Patriots’ early-season roster including just eight players.

“We are a physical team that will play fast and play great defense,” Faver said. “Our guys have had a great first week of practice. They are tough kids that are truly a joy to coach! Our phrase for the year is 'Tougher Together' and we are off to a great start.”

Sullivan East will compete in the Upper Lakes Conference with Unicoi County, Elizabethton, Tennessee High and Volunteer.

“All those teams have great players, great coaches, and bring back experience from last year,” Faver said. “We plan on competing every night and in pursuit of the best team we can possibly be.”

Coach’s Quote: Tough times never last, tough people do. Go Pats!!”

TENNESSEE HIGH VIKINGS

Coach: Michael McMeans

2021-22 Record: 7-21 (1-7)

Key returners: Colin Brown, Brandon Dufore, Maddox Fritts, Zander Phillips.

Other key players: Riley Gentry, Creed Musick, Dayne Musick, Jimmy Phipps, Josh Sizemore.

Key losses: Austin DeGeare, Nysaiah Foote, Marquis Phelps, Braden Wilhoit.

Outlook: Expect a big season ahead for Tennessee High senior Brandon Dufore, who has worked in the weight room to increase his weight from 195 to 215 points for this season, according to third-year head coach Michael McMeans.He is closing in on 1,000 career points, with 881 entering tonight’s season opener with defending 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett at Viking Hall.

“He has the potential to be a force under the basket. He has great post moves and finishes well around the basket,” McMeans said. “He has the potential to be one of the better players in the region if he plays hard and is physical. He can assert his will in any game we play.”

An addition to the Vikings is Daniel Boone transfer Creed Musick, a senior, who has 850 career points entering this season.

“Extremely hard worker. He is in at 6 every morning to shoot and do skill work. He lifts weights during school and stays after to shoot and do individual work all off season,” McMeans said. “He is very athletic and shot above 40 percent from 3 last year. His high energy and effort along with being able to finish around the basket and shoot from outside will also put him in the conversation for player of the year.”

Add rising sophomore point guard Colin Brown and the Vikings could be considered a contender in the Upper Lakes Conference, along with Unicoi County and Volunteer.

“We expect him to be one of the top point guards in the area. We think he has the potential to be a special player long term,” McMeans said. “He shoots the ball well, handles it good and is an excellent finisher around the basket. He had a year as a starter as a freshman and we think that really paid off for him and he is ready to take the next step and be a leader on our team.”

Senior Maddox Fritts and sophomore Zander Phillips are also part of what could be a deep squad with plenty of options to put on the floor. Football quarterback Jimmy Phipps, Josh Sizemore and Riley Gentry will also seek playing time.

“We think our strengths are that we play really hard and defend well. We put pressure on the other teams,” McMeans said. “Our weakness is from last year we need to learn to close out games and win close games.”

The Vikings will definitely be tested, starting with Dobyns-Bennett and including a pair of Christmas tournaments, beginning in Orlando, followed by the much-anticipated Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.

“I think with our team being a year older and a good amount of depth once we get everyone healthy, we think we have a chance to be in the conversation for one of the top teams,” McMeans said. “We like our team’s ability to press and rebound. We have shooters that will make 3s. My favorite thing is how close they are. It’s like a family in our locker room and there are no egos and no selfishness “

Coach’s quote: We will be an up-tempo team that wants to get out and run,” he said. “We want to pressure the other team on defense and create turnovers.”

WEST RIDGE FALCONS

Coach: John Dyer

2021-22 Record: 17-16 (2-6)

Key returners: Wade Witcher (13 points, 5 reb), Dawson Arnold (10 ppg, 7 reb).

Other key players: Trey Frazier, Chase Gill, Will Harris, Avery Horne, Parker Leming, Houston Sherfey, Sawyer Tate.

Key losses: Ty Barb (9 ppg), Jackson Dean (8 ppg, 73 3s), Cooper Johnson (10 ppg, 8 ast)

Outlook: West Ridge is back for its second season of basketball, finishing with a very competitive 17-16 in its inaugural campaign in the ultra-competitive Big 5 Conference.

Every team is chasing defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, which were a combined 63-12 last season. It’s up to Daniel Boone, David Crockett and the Wolves to catch them.

Longtime area coach John Dyer, who is back for his second season with the Wolves, expects the Indians to be the team to beat again in the Big 5.

West Ridge lost some key parts, including talented point guard Cooper Johnson and scorers Ty Barb and Jackson Dean, who had 73 3s last season.

Wade Witcher, the son of former Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher, returns, having scored 13 points and provided five rebounds a game. Ditto for 6-8 Dawson Arnold, who can up his 10 points and seven boards per contest last season if he can stay healthy.

Junior Chase Gill and sophomore Avery Horne will compete at point guard, while the Wolves have shooters in Will Harris, Parker Leming and Houston Sherfey. Sawyer Tate and West Ridge quarterback Trey Frazier bring athleticism, while Leming will also pound the glass.

Coach’s Quote: We have a great group of young men who have been dedicated to being the best team we can possibly be. We have some good size and can be a good shooting team. We have to improve our defense and rebounding skills. I have thoroughly enjoyed these young men and looking forward to a great journey!”