BRISTOL, Va. – On a day that was blustery as could be, John Battle High School’s baseball team earned a win by running like the wind.

The Trojans scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning despite not hitting a ball out of the infield as adept baserunning proved to be the difference in Saturday’s 9-5 victory over the Providence Academy Knights from Johnson City, Tennessee.

Battle (2-1) erased a 5-1 deficit in beating the Knights (6-2) for the second time in three days as Jackson Gayle and Broadie Bailey made key plays on the basepaths during that big inning.

“We work on baserunning every practice,” Bailey said. “It’s the first thing we do.”

It showed.

Porter Gobble and Gayle turned potential double-play grounders into run-scoring fielder’s choices in the inning by busting it down the line, while Ryan Mix and Bailey recorded infield singles.

Bailey’s slow hopper to third base with two outs proved to be the difference as he legged out the single in driving in the tying run.

Gayle broke for third base on the play when the ball bounded away from Providence’s first baseman.

“I saw it hit the ground and just started running,” Gayle said.

The throw across the diamond that attempted to nab him at third base got away and bounced out of the field of play, allowing Gayle to score the go-ahead run.

Gayle was pumped up as he trotted home to give Battle a 6-5 advantage.

On a breezy day, just refer to that as Gayle force.

“Honestly, getting out of the box is something we talk about and practice a lot,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “But it’s really athletes being athletes and giving that effort and hustle.”

Mix, Bailey and Elijah Childress each had two hits for Battle.

Evan Hankins got the win on the mound, despite some early struggles.

The sophomore left-hander yielded four hits over five innings.

“Evan got stronger and stronger as the game went on,” Gobble said. “The first two innings he wasn’t in rhythm and we didn’t back him up fully defensively.”

Caleb Lockhart and Noah Sills pitched a scoreless inning apiece to close out the win.

Both of the losses for the private-school Knights this season have come to Battle. The Trojans took a 7-3 win on Thursday.

“You usually play how your coach is and that’s Jimmy Gobble,” said Providence Academy coach Jeff Reed. “He does a great job over there. He’s got some really good ballplayers and they are really scrappy. We had a five-run lead and they came back and snake bit us.”

Caleb Cross from Bristol went 2-for-4 and drove in a run to lead the Knights. He has signed with NCAA Division II Catawba College in North Carolina.

Starting pitcher Merritt Runnels pitched well for the Knights, but Lucas Belcher struggled on the mound with five walks in his two innings of relief.

A MLB catcher for 17 seasons and a World Series champion with the 1990 Cincinnati Reds, Reed was a man with a plan when Providence Academy’s program was born four years ago.

Jeremy Owens, a Science Hill High School graduate, who reached the Triple-A level with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, is an assistant on Reed’s staff. Owens also manages the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton River Riders.

“We’ve got a great bunch of kids and a lot of talent here,” Reed said. “They are learning. We are going to be better at the end of the season than we are now. I love these guys. This is our first year being in the TSSAA, so this is the first year we can get in the postseason and these guys are excited about it.”

Battle is pretty excited for the 2023 season to unfold as well after finishing as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up last spring. With many of their top players back in the field, the Trojans are a team on a mission.

“Our team chemistry is up there,” Gayle said. “We’ve just been playing so long together most of us. When we get in a groove hitting we can take off. We have pretty high confidence. We know where we are.”