Tyler Barrett has always been able to toss the shot put far distances, but how exactly did it feel for the Patrick Henry High School sophomore as he unleashed his best heave yet?

“When you have throws like that you usually know just from all the reps you put in at practice, you learn the good from the bad,” Barrett said. “But when you have throws that feel that good coming out of your hand it’s nothing but excitement to see where they land.”

His top throw ended up going 59-feet, 4-inches on Friday as he won the shot put at the Highlands Glass Invitational hosted by Abingdon High School and also made some history.

That’s a record in far Southwest Virginia according to the meticulous list of records compiled by local track and field historians Nathan Graybeal and Wayne Neese. Nik Huffman of Virginia High held the previous mark with a distance of 58-8 ½ in 2012 and he later starred as a thrower at the University of Kentucky.

Barrett recorded measurements of 55 and 58 feet on Friday before walking off with a record.

“It was actually my last throw of the day,” Barrett said. “Which is weird, because I usually start out really well.”

It capped an eventful week for Barrett.

During a home meet on Wednesday, he threw the shot put 56-4, breaking the previous school record of 56 feet that had stood since Justin May achieved the feat in 1993.

Barrett recently shifted from a gliding technique to a rotational technique a little more than a week ago.

Giving that a shot has made him reach all new levels in the shot put.

“Tyler is like a sponge and he likes learning and doing new things,” said Tim Burke, Patrick Henry’s throwing coach. “He has some of the best foot work of anyone I have ever seen. His speed, strength, foot work and size make for a very special athlete.”

Barrett is pretty focused as well.

“The key for me is just mindset,” Barrett said. “For example, I really wasn’t feeling it Friday, but when it’s time to compete you push that stuff out of your mind and just focus on throwing far.”

A 6-foot-4, 305-pound teenager who can bench press 350 pounds is an opposing figure, but he doesn’t have an oversized ego.

“I’m impressed by how humble he is,” said teammate Bobby Cline. “I’ve seen other athletes throw half his distance and think they’re the king of the world, but when you look at Tyler, he’s laughing with his competitors, he’s always smiling and most important, every compliment he gets is answered with a big smile and a ‘Thank you, so much.’ ”

Volunteer’s Kasey Brown finished in a distant second place on Friday with a mark of 53-2.

“I was right behind the circle when he threw it and had a really good angle on it,” Brown said. “It was an awesome throw and it’s great to compete around guys that throw it far. The kid is just a beast, really.”

Cline, Barrett’s teammate, was fourth with 45-6.

“I don’t remember my exact reaction [on Barrett’s record-setting throw],” Cline said. “But I know I just looked around at all of our teammates and mixed in with the shock on everyone else’s faces, we just smiled because we all knew he was capable of it. The best part was when Tyler walked back over and his first words were, ‘I was off balance,’ showing that no matter what, he’s trying to perfect his form and do better.”

Virginia High senior Brody Jones finished fifth with a mark of 44-3 ½. He is in his first season throwing as he prepares to join the football team at Virginia Tech in the fall.

“Every meet I’ve seen [Barrett],” Jones said. “He’s thrown further and further.”

Barrett has emerged as a NCAA Division I prospect in two sports.

Football coaches at Virginia Tech and Notre Dame have expressed interest in the two-way lineman who was the 2022 Region 1D defensive player of the year. Track and field coaches have certainly taken notice as well.

“Tyler has the potential to succeed in any sport he picks,” said PH track and field coach Fred Selfe. “He loves football and track. He wants to be the best athlete he can be.”

There were many notable performances during Friday’s meet at Abingdon, but Barrett was the star of stars. He also won the discus with a distance of 151-9.

Barrett will be back in the circle on Friday in the Six Rivers Relays at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee, a showcase meet for the region’s top performers.

“The next goal for sure is definitely 60 [feet] in the shot put,” Barrett said. “But then I’m aiming even higher – for 70 before I graduate.”