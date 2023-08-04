Ronde Barber will stand on a stage in Canton, Ohio, Saturday afternoon, giving a speech while clad in a gold jacket with a bronze bust of his likeness sitting nearby as he officially becomes a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was a little more than 30 years ago that Barber stood on a field in the scorching Tidewater heat under the watchful eye and unrelenting demands of a coaching legend from far Southwest Virginia.

Having just graduated from Cave Spring in Roanoke, Ronde Barber was selected to participate in the 1993 Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Hampton with the other top seniors from across the Commonwealth and the head coach of the West team was none other than Tom Turner of the Appalachia Bulldogs.

The incomparable maestro of a small-school powerhouse that had just won the VHSL Group A, Division 1 title a few months prior, Turner spent the days leading up to the VHSCA showcase whipping his players into shape with intense full-speed, full-contact two-a-day practices in the July humidity.

This was no beach vacation.

The coach wanted to ensure the West team was the best team.

“He busted our butts that week in practice,” said Aaron Fuller, a Lebanon High School wide receiver who played for the West squad. “Even though it was an All-Star Game, Tom was old school and was there to win.”

How did the decorated defensive back who was headed to the University of Virginia handle the situation?

“Most of the guys complained all week, except for Ronde,” Fuller said. “He practiced hard all week and played the All-Star Game like it was his last.”

The West dominated the East in a 27-7 win as Fuller, Jamie Harless (Abingdon), Shane Tucker (Powell Valley), Chris Marshall (Gate City), Brannon Breeding (Richlands), Sam Barnett (Richlands), Lee Smith (Appalachia) and Shawn Daniels (Powell Valley) were local standouts who participated in the contest. Lebanon boss John Adams was an assistant coach on Turner’s staff.

Tiki Barber overshadowed his twin brother (as was the case many times throughout their careers) in rushing for three touchdowns and earning MVP honors.

However, Ronde left his own mark.

“Extremely athletic player,” Fuller said. “We battled in practice that week. Of course he won most of them. Even if you had him beat on a route, he was athletic enough to recover and make a play. He might have been the most humble star in the game.”

The VHSCA All-Star Game was once a yearly tradition and being selected for the unique event was a major honor.

Former rivals became teammates.

Guys from Group AAA, Division 6 juggernauts played alongside Group A, Division 1 standouts.

For some it was the last game they’d ever play and others it was a final tune-up before college careers began.

“Meeting anyone for the first time is always strange and somewhat uncomfortable when you’re 17, 18 years old from another team and now you’re teammates,” said Breeding, the reliable running back for Richlands as the Blue Tornado won a state title in ’92. “[Ronde Barber] was a down-to-earth guy with a high football IQ who wanted to play and win as a team.”

The Barber twins were the stars of stars.

“You could tell they were used to working hard and there was talk about who on the team might have the talent to go pro,” Tucker said. “They were two that you could tell had a great shot to make it. Their speed and talent were on another level.”

While the Barber brothers made an impression on the local kids, one hard-hitting defensive player made a lasting impression on the superlative siblings and not just because Jamie Harless had two sacks in the All-Star contest.

“Ronde and Tiki thought I was the craziest guy they had ever met,” Harless said.

That’s because of what happened during that tough week of practice after Cornell Brown (E.C. Glass) speared Harless in the tailbone during a live scrimmage. Fluid built up on his tailbone and Harless missed some practice time, but he wasn’t going to travel all the way to the 7-5-7 region and not play.

“I had a big fluid sack and I ended up getting a sharp object and cutting that thing open myself,” Harless said. “Bled that thing out.”

Harless went on to become a NCAA Division III All-American at Emory & Henry College and has been successful as the head coach at Lord Botetourt High School.

A few years ago, Harless was at a track meet in Roanoke when a fellow coach introduced him to Geraldine Barber, Ronde and Tiki’s mom.

“I told her I played with her sons in that All-Star Game and she said ‘My boys came home and they told me about this guy who cut himself open after he got fluid built up on his tailbone. They said he was the craziest guy they’d ever met.’ I said, ‘Ma’am that was me,’ ” Harless said. “I told her she sat with my mom at the game. Small world.”

That All-Star Game wasn’t Ronde Barber’s only link to far Southwest Virginia.

He played a pivotal role in Thomas Jones, Powell Valley High School’s peerless running back, choosing to attend the University of Virginia.

All Jones did after arriving in Charlottesville was become the Cavaliers’ all-time leading rusher.

“He was my host, him and Tiki Barber, when I went on my visit to Virginia,” Jones said. “I had committed to Notre Dame and honestly, I was taking a visit to Virginia just as a courtesy because they recruited me so hard and they were the state university. After being around them, Ronde and Tiki reminded me a lot of myself. … Their humility, work ethic and just being cool and down to earth. After I left my visit they made a huge impression on me; enough that I changed my mind and backed out on Notre Dame and committed to Virginia.”

Jones played the 1996 season at UVa with Ronde Barber.

“I think what stood out the most with Ronde was just his quiet confidence,” Jones said. “Very smart, very instinctive. Just a love and passion for the game.”

They were reunited in 2003 as teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“That was really cool,” Jones said. “He was No. 20 and I was No. 22, so our lockers were right next to each other.”

Barber played 16 seasons for the Bucs as a shutdown cornerback, while Jones played 12 years for five teams and rushed for 10,591 yards.

How many times did they crash into each other in the open field?

“Too many times to count,” Jones said. “Ronde was a nuisance in that he was always around the ball. You never knew if he was gonna come on a corner blitz or if he was going to try to come in and make a tackle on a toss … Super instinctive and definitely one of the greatest to ever play the game.”

Jones couldn’t help but smile when they showed his old pal during Thursday night’s telecast of a preseason game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in Canton.

“That’s somebody I’ve known since I was 17-years-old and I watched him climb the ranks in college and the NFL,” Jones said. “It’s pretty incredible to see his dreams come true.”

Barber ended his pro career with 47 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and 14 touchdowns.

It also deserves mention that he won his final high school football game, playing alongside some dudes from far Southwest Virginia and for a renowned coach from the coalfields.

“I’m proud of him and all he’s accomplished,” Breeding said. “He’s well-deserving of the greatest football award given and that’s to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. … I’m just super proud to have had a chance to be a teammate, winning a game together so many years ago.”