Noah Bandrimer’s grand slam highlighted a six-run second inning to lift Rural Retreat to a 12-2 non-district home win over Fort Chiswell on Wednesday evening.

Bandrimer finished with five RBIs, while Tucker Fontaine had two hits and three RBIs. Kaiden Atkinson added two hits and drove in a run. Trevor Shelton scattered four hits for the win.

Elijah Williams had one of four hits for the Pioneers. Lawon Edmonds drove in a run.

Rural Retreat (10-2) will visit Lebanon on Friday with first place in the Hogoheegee District at stake for the winning team.

Chilhowie 5, Honaker 4

Ben Kilbourne’s sacrifice fly scored Dawson Tuell in the bottom of the seventh to lift Chilhowie to a non-district home win over the Tigers.

Connor Smith had four hits and three RBIs for Chilhowie (7-5). Talen Poe picked up the win in relief of Zac Hall.

Jax Horne led Honaker with two doubles and a single. He also started and was relieved in the seventh by Jake Hilton, who took the loss.

Eastside 12, Union 11

Will Johnson went 3-for-4 and scored three runs as Eastside outlasted Union for a non-district victory.

Adam Burke, Clay Ward, Jaxsyn Collins and Tanner Perry each had two hits and combined for seven RBIs as Eastside (8-2) scored the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Union (6-8) received two hits and two RBIs each from Braxton Bunch and Eli Blanton.

SOFTBALL

Chilhowie 14, Honaker 4

Kaydyn Eller connected for a home run and finished with four RBIs as the Chilhowie Warriors whipped Honaker for a non-district victory.

Eller, Kayla Roland, Carrigan Heath and Sunni Martin tallied two hits apiece for the Warriors with Martin adding three RBIs. Emmaline Dowell pitched a three-hitter in the five-inning contest.

Freshman Madalyn Dye homered for Honaker.

Rye Cove 2, J.I. Burton 1

Eden Muncy struck out 20 and Rye Cove improved to 14-0 with its second pressure-packed Cumberland District victory of the week.

After a 3-1 win over Eastside on Monday, Muncy turned in another gem two days later to keep the Eagles in first place in the league.

Muncy and Kenzie Hood each finished with two hits.

West Ridge 9, Unicoi County 6

Natalie Moore had three hits and Lacey Fugate drove in three runs as West Ridge outlasted Unicoi County in a high-scoring non-district clash.

Tennessee High 11, Sullivan East 1

Tennessee High’s terrific twosome of steady seniors Rylee Fields and Ashley Worley once again came through for the Vikings.

Fields pitched a three-hitter and Worley had three hits as the Vikings rolled to an Upper Lakes Conference triumph.

Macie Strouth and freshman Katy Granger finished with two hits apiece for THS with Granger blasting a home run. The Vikings (14-4, 4-3) pounded out a dozen hits in bouncing back from Tuesday’s loss to Unicoi County.

Lily Ware also had an assist from right field to lead Tennessee High’s glove work.

Katie Botts had two of East’s three hits with Karlee Miller collecting the other. Jenna Hare scored the other run for the Patriots.

LATE TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Lebanon 10, Chilhowie 0

Lebanon was stunned by Chilhowie in the finals of the 2022 Region 1D baseball tournament as the Pioneers dropped a 6-1 decision to the Warriors.

In the first meeting between the two teams since then, Lebanon earned a measure of revenge as Seth Buchanan homered and Dagan Barton pitched a shutout in a 10-0 Hogoheegee District victory on Tuesday night.

Buchanan went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Lebanon, while leadoff man Zach Hertig was 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and two RBIs. Noah Delp scored two runs in the victory.

A seven-run fifth inning turned a tight game into a five-inning contest with the implementation of the 10-run mercy rule.

Barton allowed just two hits, while walking two and striking out eight.

Chilhowie’s hits came from Ben Kilbourne and Brandon Bush.

Tazewell 13, Richlands 1

Andrew Larimer had four hits as Tazewell rolled past Richlands for a Southwest District rivalry win.

Tre Blankenship (3-for-6, two RBIs) and Connor Cline (2-for-5, two doubles, two runs) also played well as part of a 16-hit onslaught.

Tazewell pitcher Luke Childress struck out 13 and scattered just three hits. CJ Earls, Levi White and Connor McCracken had the hits for Richlands with White scoring the team’s only run.

The Blue Tornado committed eight errors.

Marion 12, Graham 0

Jack Pugh and Mason Pugh combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Marion overpowered Graham for a lopsided five-inning Southwest District win.

Brody Witt had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes at the plate, while Brady Roberts recorded three RBIs and Reid Osborne contributed three hits.

Patrick Henry 11, Northwood 1

Max Owens went 3-for-3 and also struck out six batters over five innings to get the win on the mound as Patrick Henry notched a Hogoheegege District victory.

Carter Lester and Hamilton Addair added two hits apiece.

Cole Buchanan had two hits in two at-bats for Northwood.

SOFTBALL

Virginia High 21, Twin Springs 1

Aidan James had herself a night by going 4-for-4 with a double, home run and seven RBIs as the Virginia High Bearcats trounced Twin Springs for a non-district victory.

The Bearcats scored 10 runs in the first inning and eight more in the third in the blowout.

Paizley Corvin added three hits and scored three runs for the Bearcats, while Bella McCloud also scored three runs. Autumn Owens and Sarah Page kicked in three RBIs apiece.

Twin Springs got its only run from Mary Pascual.

Tazewell 4, Richlands 0

Carly Compton came close to pitching the most perfect of perfect games as the Tazewell sophomore struck out 20 of the 22 batters she faced in a Southwest District win over nemesis Richlands.

Compton hit Haleigh Martin with a pitch and that was the only baserunner the Blue Tornado managed in a no-hitter for the dominant right-hander.

Tazewell managed just four hits against Richlands starting hurler Arin Rife, who struck out 12. Two of those came from Haley Reynolds.

Unicoi County 6, Tennessee High 3

Kendell Hensley hammered out three hits as Unicoi County took an Upper Lakes Conference victory.

The Blue Devils scored three times in the sixth inning to turn a deadlock into a three-run advantage. Rylee Fields tallied three hits and Abby Haga had two RBIs for THS.

Gate City 6, Abingdon 5

Katy Davidson and Kally Wood each had two RBIs as Gate City held off Abingdon for a Mountain 7 District and extended its first-place lead in the Mountain 7 District.

Ada Gillenwater went 3-for-3 with three doubles for the Blue Devils, who built an early 5-0 lead and held off the Falcons in the late innings.

It was a far cry from the first meeting between the teams when Gate City rolled to a 19-0 triumph.

Kinley Brooks had two hits and two RBIs for Abingdon, while Kendel Yates and Lauren Baker finished with two hits apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker 4, Lebanon 0

Julia Barton scored all four of Honaker’s goals as the Tigers continued their winning ways.