Ballad: Less COVID-19 testing drives positivity number up

“When we got to 361 [inpatients], that really reflected exposures that happened 10 days before; so that was Christmas. Then New Year’s added to that and it stayed up for a while,” Reagan said. “It all has to do with how much transmission [occurs] within the community, how many gatherings we have where transmission is possible. We know social distancing is not being followed closely and masks are not being followed closely so this is what we expected. We’re expecting it to level off some because there is widespread community transmission, but we don’t have a big holiday that’s going to drive transmission.”