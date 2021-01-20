Ballad: Less COVID-19 testing drives positivity number up

Fewer numbers of people getting tested for COVID-19 and less access to testing is driving this region’s high positivity percentage, Ballad Health officials said Tuesday.
While the region’s number of cases and patients in hospitals continues to decline, the seven-day positivity rate continues hovering around 25%, which is more than 10 percentage points higher than either Tennessee or Virginia. Health system officials addressed the region’s high positivity rate during the weekly news briefing.
“Part of the reason is we are just having fewer tests done after Thanksgiving up until now,” said Dr. David Reagan, a Ballad adviser and immediate past chief medical director of the Tennessee Department of Health. “The number of people who choose to get tested and the number of places they can get tested has decreased somewhat and that’s the denominator for that percentage positivity rate. If the denominator is smaller, the numerator [percentage] is relatively larger.”
The current percentage rate reflects that one in four people tested are positive for the novel coronavirus. The region’s rate spiked at 35.3% on Jan. 10 before dropping below 30% three days later. It has remained at above 25% for the past seven days.
“We’re seeing a [percentage] decrease, but we’re not seeing the decrease we might see if we had the same amount of testing the whole time,” Reagan said. “We’re hoping maybe that will remedy itself, but it makes it a little more difficult to interpret that particular statistic.”
Over that same period, Ballad reports that the number of patients in its hospitals has declined 31%, from 337 on Jan. 12 to 230 on Tuesday – a 15-patient reduction in a single day.
About 250 COVID patients are being treated at home and monitored through telehealth.
Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive, said rising numbers of vaccinations are a “contributing factor” to Ballad seeing fewer patients.
Ballad hit a record 361 inpatients on Jan. 5, which represented the post-Christmas peak, Reagan said.
“When we got to 361 [inpatients], that really reflected exposures that happened 10 days before; so that was Christmas. Then New Year’s added to that and it stayed up for a while,” Reagan said. “It all has to do with how much transmission [occurs] within the community, how many gatherings we have where transmission is possible. We know social distancing is not being followed closely and masks are not being followed closely so this is what we expected. We’re expecting it to level off some because there is widespread community transmission, but we don’t have a big holiday that’s going to drive transmission.”
Testing remains available at all area health departments in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, but all are also focusing efforts on providing vaccinations.
“We expected, through the holidays, to see that decrease in testing, but, hopefully, people know they can access any of our urgent care and our drive-throughs for testing,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “If they have any known exposure, any travel and feel like they need to be tested or they start having symptoms, certainly we want to continue to encourage testing.”
Ballad has administered more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccinations thus far, including more than 9,200 second doses. Swift said they continue to work with area health departments to share extra doses of the vaccine.
