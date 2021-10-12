Ballad Health hosting hiring fair

ABINGDON, Va.— Ballad Health is hosting a hiring fair Thursday that will give job-seekers the opportunity to apply, interview and be hired – all without leaving their vehicles.

The drive-thru event will take place at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon from noon until 4 p.m., according to a statement. Available positions at JMH include registered nurses, nurse aides, phlebotomists, medical lab technicians, ultrasound technicians and CT technicians. The health system is also offering a sign-on bonus for certain nursing positions at JMH and Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.

To be eligible for a bonus, applicants must be new hires who haven’t been employed by Ballad Health in the last six months. The bonus comes with a 30-month commitment agreement. Applicants should take their resume and come prepared for an interview. Applicants should wear a mask.

Additionally, Ensemble Health Partners, a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, will also conduct interviews. Ensemble is hiring new associates with customer service backgrounds.