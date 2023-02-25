BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – West Ridge had already celebrated a historic district championship, but sophomore point guard Bereket Evans and the Morristown West Trojans spoiled another potential postseason party for the Wolves in the Region 1-AAAA boys basketball tournament.

Evans scored 14 points in directing a balanced offensive attack and Morristown West played possibly its finest game of the season in earning a 66-61 win over West Ridge on Saturday night in a first-round stunner.

West Ridge (19-12) was playing the first regional boys hoops tourney home game in the two-year history of the school that was formed from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South, but Morristown West (13-15) made sure it wasn’t on the losing end of a milestone victory.

“I thought we had a chance and I expected to win,” Evans said. “Layups and free throws win games and we hit a lot of those today.”

West Ridge trailed 42-33 midway through the third quarter, but stormed back and grabbed a 51-49 lead with 5:41 remaining after two free throws by Wade Witcher.

Yet, Morristown West responded with a 12-0 run to take a 61-51 lead with 1:30 remaining.

“We knew it was going to be tough coming on the road and West Ridge has a good basketball team,” said Morristown West coach Joe Dobyns. “We battled for all 32 minutes and we knew that is what it was going to take for us to have a chance.”

West Ridge did draw within 62-59 with 32.4 ticks left on the clock, but the Trojans iced it at the free throw line. Evans was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe and made all six of his foul shots in the fourth quarter.

“He’s been good for us all year,” Dobyns said. “He got to the free throw line and made shots down the stretch and that was really big for us.”

Despite being a 10th-grader, Evans looked like a seasoned veteran as he calmly sank free throw after free throw in a tight game.

“It could be nerve-racking,” Evans said. “We got nervous a little bit, but we handled it.”

Eight different guys scored at least four points for Morristown West with Albon Oruglica (13 points) and Jalen McCullough (11 points) joining Evans in double digits.

The Trojans sure didn’t look like a fourth-seeded squad either.

“That’s an athletic team we played, was it not?” said West Ridge coach John Dyer. “Their record is totally deceiving. Here’s the thing, they played a really tough schedule. They are good.”

Avery Horne and Wade Witcher each scored 14 points for West Ridge, while Will Harris supplied 10 points. The emotional Dyer certainly couldn’t fault the effort of his gutsy squad.

“This basketball team improved so much from June to the first game to now,” Dyer said. “We’ve improved unbelievably. They are just tremendous kids to overcome adversity and get better and get better and get better. … A couple of things didn’t go our way tonight and that’s the way it is.”

Dobyns was aware of what his team was walking into.

“I knew they shot it very well and we worked all week on getting all the way out on the shooters,” Dobyns said. “They also have a big guy [Dawson Arnold] inside. We knew it was going to be a challenge.”

The next challenge for Morristown West will be Tuesday night in Kingsport in a semifinal clash with defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett.

Meanwhile, West Ridge will have to wait at least another year for regional tourney win No. 1.

However, the Wolves did put a trophy in the case this year.

“We are going to remember district champs forever,” Dyer said. “Our guys have played tough all year to get 19 wins with the good schedule we played. I’m totally proud of this basketball team. Every one of those guys in there is hurting like crazy, but we put it all on the line and have nothing to be ashamed of.”