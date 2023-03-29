KK was A-OK on Wednesday

Gate City’s KK Baker went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Blue Devils earned a 6-1 win over the Eastside Spartans in a non-district matchup between two of Southwest Virginia’s top softball squads.

Reagan McCoy drove in Brelyn Hall via sacrifice fly to give Eastside a 1-0 lead after one inning. However, the Blue Devils (5-1) seized control shortly thereafter.

Ada Gillenwater supplied two hits and three RBIs for Gate City, while Makayla Bays and Kady Davidson contributed two hits apiece.

Taylor Clay, Emmaleigh Banks and Riley Bower had Eastside’s three hits off Gillenwater, who teamed with Baker on a pitching tem.

BASEBALL

Tennessee High 7, Louisville (Ohio) 4

Ashton Leonard had three hits, including a three-run home run, and a double, drove in three runs and scored three more for the Vikings in a win over Louisville, Ohio in the Johnny Whited Classic at Tod Houston Field.

Gage Graziano, who pitched the final 4-plus innings to pick up the win, also homered for the Vikings. Rylan Henard added two hits and drove in two runs.

Louisville was paced by losing pitcher Karson Siegfried and Cole Miller with two hits apiece.

Tennessee High (9-1) will face Cave Spring and Greeneville on Friday evening at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport and will host William Byrd on their home field on Saturday.

Galax 13, Graham 5

Kale Carter collected four RBIs as the Galax Maroon Tide topped the Graham G-Men.

Riley Jo Vaught and Simon Hanks each had three hits for Galax, which put the game away with a six-run sixth inning.

Ridgeview 9, J.I. Burton 8

Austin Rose had three hits and two RBIs and Ridgeview scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a non-district win over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

It was the second straight day in which Ridgeview rallied for a win as they beat Gate City on Tuesday with a late-game offensive outburst.

The Wolfpack plays at John Battle today in a key Mountain 7 District game.

Noa Godsey had four RBIs for Burton.

BOYS SOCCER

Christiansburg 5, Abingdon 0

Abingdon was blanked at home by the team from the New River Valley.

LATE TUESDAY SOFTBALL

Wise Central 12,

Union 5

Lexie Baker went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a sublime eight RBIs and was also the winning pitcher in helping the Warriors improve to 5-0.

Taylor Cochran added three hits.

Megan Day went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Union, while Hannah Mullins hammered out two hits.