Chad Bailey is a veteran basketball coach, having won more than 100 games on the varsity level and experienced the highs and lows an individual does while calling the shots.

It can now be said that he’s landed his dream job.

During Monday night’s Washington County School Board meeting, the 1993 Holston High School graduate was named the head boys hoops coach at his alma mater.

“I just wanna say how grateful I am,” Bailey said. “The Lord has really blessed me and he has brought me home to teach and coach at the place I love.”

He takes over for Jeff Austin, who stepped down in March after 10 seasons leading the dudes from Damascus.

Bailey, 47, is about as enthusiastic as a head coach as one will find.

“I just have a passion for the game,” Bailey said. “It’s in my blood.”

After assistant-coaching stints at Halifax County and Fort Chiswell, Bailey was 34-85 in five seasons leading Northwood from 2004-2009 and guided the Panthers to the first regional tournament win in program history in 2008. That was followed by 10 seasons as the boss of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

He arrived at Holston following his exit at Marion and after one season coaching the girls program, served the next three seasons as an assistant to Austin.

“I knew I always wanted to get back to Holston,” Bailey said. “Coach Austin had talked to me, even when I was at Marion, about coming home. When a teaching position opened up, I jumped at it. I knew I wanted to be a head coach again and I knew God would open that door at the right time.”

Holston finished as Region 1D runner-up in 2021, but the Cavaliers struggled to a 4-19 showing this past winter. Rising junior Cole Caywood was a first-team all-district selection.

“I think my familiarity with the program will help,” Bailey said. “These guys know what I expect from them on and off the court. We practiced JV and varsity together this year and I’m also familiar with the incoming freshman class as we brought some of them up to play JV at the end of the season.”

Holston’s junior varsity squad finished as runner-up in the Hogoheegee District.

“We lost half our [varsity] team to graduation, but we’re also bringing up some talented JV players to join some guys who have the potential to really step up this year,” Bailey said. “One of the things I’ve always prided myself on at Northwood and Marion was that we got in the gym, especially in the summer. Right now it’s like a big puzzle and we’re trying to fit the pieces together to see who fits where and this summer will be huge for us.”

The Cavaliers compete in one of the most competitive leagues in Southwest Virginia. Defending champion Lebanon is moving to the Class 2 Southwest District this fall, while Black Diamond District titlist Honaker joins the Hogoheegee.

“I believe the Hogoheegee District will be tough,” Bailey said. “We trade Lebanon for Honaker. They will obviously be very tough and we have some really good coaches in the Hogoheegee who work hard to get the most out of their players.”

Bailey’s work ethic is definitely proven.

“He is always full of energy and excited about basketball, while always working to create a positive and professional relationship with our student-athletes,” said Holston principal Gabe Long. “The Damascus community is always supportive of Holston High School and I know this will continue with Coach Bailey. We are very excited about our future.”

Less than 24 hours after the hire became official, Bailey was already counting down the days until the 2023-24 season.

“When I left Marion, I knew I still wanted to coach and being on the sidelines from a different perspective [the last four seasons] has made me a better coach,” Bailey said. “I’m ready to hit the ground running.”