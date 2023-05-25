Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Sophomore Corbin Bade pitched the biggest innings of his young prep career Wednesday as the right-hander tossed two innings of relief to aid Marion to a 4-3 victory over Union in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Region 2D Baseball Tournament at Buster Taylor Field.

Union (10-14) trailed from the start but, the hosts had the tying run on third and the winning run on second with two outs in the home seventh.

Bade proved to be the right man for the job as he induced a game-ending pop-up to second baseman Brady Witt, sending Marion (13-9) to the regional semifinals.

“Corbin (Bade) has been tough all year,” remarked Marion coach Larry Cannon. “He doesn’t get rattled out there and locates the ball as well as any pitcher we have.”

The Scarlet Hurricanes led wire-to-wire as centerfielder Mason Pugh put the guests on top 1-0 in the top of the first with a solo homer over the left field wall.

Two innings later, Marion led 2-0 after an error by Union and when two more unearned runs crossed in the fifth Gannon’s team seemed to be in firm control of the contest.

After being unable to solve Hurricanes’ starter Carter Sayers for four frames, the Bears would break through in the fifth.

Aidan Lane laced a one-out single and would later score on a two-out error. Eli Blanton would cut the deficit to two with an RBI single allowing Braxton Bunch to cross the plate.

While Union had trimmed the deficit, it would be one of many missed opportunities in the game for David Wyrick’s squad.

The home team stranded 10 runners while having two others runner thrown out on the bases in the game.

While the Bears were putting men on base, Hurricanes’ starter Carter Sayers was working out of trouble.

Sayers fanned seven across his five innings of work, including back-to-back punchouts in the third when Union had a runner on second. The hurler would then strike out the side in the fourth to register five consecutive outs via the strikeout.

The Bears left 10 on base but, the Hurricanes let some chances go by the wayside as well. Marion left 11 runners on base, possibly none bigger in the top of the seventh.

The visitors loaded the bases with nobody out but, following a pop-out, Union reliever Sam Whitman would induce an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to get the game to the bottom of the seventh.

Following a strikeout to begin the home seventh, three consecutive Bears would reach base with Whitman eventually scoring to make it a one-run affair before Bade’s late inning mound performance.

Red Osborne reached base three times for Marion as he singled twice, walked and scored a run while Brody Roberts had two hits, a walk an RBI and scored to aid Pugh’s first-inning homer.

Union saw Blanton and Espn Evans have two hits each in the loss with Brady Adams suffering the mound defeat. The senior fanned seven across 4 2/3 innings in his final prep contest.

“I am proud of our kids and how we battled, we started four freshman tonight,” stated coach David Wyrick. “I hate to lose but I am proud of how we battled until the end.”

For Marion, the pursuit of a state tournament berth lives on:

“We have improved so much over the year and are finding ways to win,” Cannon said. “They are starting to believe in themselves and are real confident.”

His squad plays for a state tournament berth against Virginia High on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at John Battle, a place where Cannon was previously the head coach.