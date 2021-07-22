Baby Doe trial, jury orientation postponed a week

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The “Sullivan Baby Doe” damages trial, originally scheduled to begin Monday, has been postponed to the following Monday, August 2, while jury orientation for the trial has been postponed to next Thursday, according to court officials.

The news came amid a series of local government meetings that have indicated the possibility of a settlement between Endo--the last drug company in the case--and the 9 Northeast Tennessee counties seeking $2.4 billion from the company for its role in the region's opioid addiction crisis.

Jury orientation had been scheduled to start at 9 a.m. this morning at the Bristol Tennessee Courthouse. About 60 people showed up for the orientation in a second-floor courtroom, along with attorneys for the plaintiffs and defense.

At about 9:15, court bailiff Troy Brunelli walked to the front of the room.

“There’s been an unusual development, folks,” he told the potential jurors.

He told them that jury orientation would not happen that morning, then shared the news about the new dates for the orientation and trial. There was an abrupt whumping of retractable chair seats as everyone in the room rose and filed out.