Baby Doe case: Court orders pharma company and some of its lawyers to pay plaintiffs' attorney fees, take ethics course

The court presiding over the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit has ordered the last drug company left in it--and the team of lawyers who formerly served as its main counsel--to pay the fees of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, and the lawyers must complete an ethics course, according to a Tuesday court order obtained by the Herald Courier.
In a letter filed that day with the court, Chancellor E.G. Moody, who has been presiding over the four-year lawsuit, said the court will dismiss sanctions against the drugmaker Endo, along with the law firm Arnold & Porter and its attorneys, only if they make amends for bad conduct in the case.
The drug company and its lawyers from that firm must “apologize to the plaintiffs” and the court “without equivocation,” “pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees for dealing with their conduct” and “agree to not commit the same or or similar conduct in the future,” Moody wrote in the order.
He also required the Arnold & Porter attorneys involved in the case to complete an ethics course.
Arnold & Porter is the law firm that handled the bulk of Endo’s defense in the lawsuit over the past few years--until April.
Early that month, Moody issued a default liability judgment against Endo. It was a rare legal decision that essentially ruled the company liable for damages, and guaranteed that if the case went to trial, all the plaintiffs would have to prove was how much Endo owed them in damages.
Moody said he issued the judgment in response to a dozen false statements made by Endo’s attorneys to the court, along with other willful attempts by the defendant and its counsel to twist the legal process.
“It appears to the court that Endo and its attorneys, after delaying trial, have resorted to trying to improperly corrupt the record,” the judge wrote in the April 6 order. “Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances.”
In the judgment, Moody also ordered all of A&P’s lawyers involved in the case to show him why he shouldn’t revoke the licenses they had obtained to work on the case as lawyers from out of state.
In response, A&P’s lawyers defended themselves and their conduct, but also requested to withdraw as trial counsel of record for Endo. They’ve since slipped into the background, while Baker Donelson, another firm representing Endo, has stepped up to become its counsel of record in the trial.
But the court clearly still has its eye on Arnold & Porter.
In his Tuesday order, Moody ordered A&P’s lawyers to “create an ethics program, of not less than 4 hours, discussing the conduct set out in the default judgment.”
He said that A&P needs to send an outline of the course to the court, and that each of the firm’s attorneys who participated in the case needs to complete it--and document their completion for the court--within 30 days.
A&P declined to comment on the July 27 order.
“As this is an ongoing matter, we are not in a position to comment at this time,” Issara Baumann, a senior media relations manager for the firm, said in an email Wednesday.
J. Gerard Stranch IV, a managing partner for Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings and the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
On Thursday, two days before the damages trial was set to begin, Endo offered the plaintiffs $35 million to settle the case. The settlement is expected to be finalized soon.