While he has yet to play in an official college baseball game, Jordan Austin of the Bristol State Liners has shown this summer that he’s more than capable of dealing with the demands of the NCAA Division I level.

Austin leads the State Liners with 14 stolen bases to go along with 13 RBIs, five doubles, 17 runs scored and a slash line of .298/.386/.360. The outfielder with the blazing speed will be one of the Bristol’s three representatives in tonight’s Appalachian League All-Star Game at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Ace pitcher Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) and utility man Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) of the State Liners were also selected to the West Division squad. The contest begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on MLB.com.

“I just want to soak it all in,” Austin said.

Austin redshirted this spring at Indiana State University after spending the fall semester at the University of Missouri.

“I had a lot of time to develop over the whole fall and spring and it’s really paying off,” Austin said.

How did he stay sharp while not getting in a game for the Indiana State Sycamores?

“Just a lot of reps in tee work, in the batting cage and facing the machine,” Austin said. “It can be hard when you don’t see live pitching every day and then come the summer you face it right off the bat. I think I’ve adapted pretty well.”

Austin went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in a season-opening win over Princeton and has held down the leadoff spot for the State Liners ever since. He covers plenty of ground in center field as well and made a nice running snag in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Danville Otterbots at DeVault Stadium.

“He’s been consistent for us all year,” said Bristol pitcher Matthew Buchanan, who graduated from Lebanon High School and plays for the University of Virginia Cavaliers. “He’s been a great contributor and I love having him as a teammate.”

What does Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg like most about Austin’s game?

“He can run,” Kinneberg said. “He’s aggressive at the plate and on the bases. He likes to swing the bat and that’s good.”

Austin comes from a school in Terre Haute, Indiana, that knows how to play quality baseball.

Indiana State reached the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023, has produced a bevy of pro players through the years – former Bristol White Sox standouts Jake Petricka and Brady Shoemaker just to name two – and the Sycamores have long ruled the Missouri Valley Conference.

“It’s a great program,” Austin said. “As soon as I stepped on campus the coaches were great, the environment was great and we all play for each other.”

A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Austin has aced his summer school test with the State Liners and will be lauded with the well-earned All-Star nod.

“It was definitely a goal of mine,” Austin said. “I’m not surprised because I put in the hard work and I think it’s paying off. … This experience has been great.”

The following is a list of the players selected to tonight’s All-Star Game:

EAST

Carrington Aaron (Chatham High School), Infielder, Danville: The only high school senior in the event, the Virginia Tech signee is hitting .293.

Sam Brodersen (Louisiana Tech), Pitcher, Bluefield: He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 13 relief outings.

Cade Campbell (California), Infielder, Princeton: He has a .302 batting average.

Ciaran Caughey (Kent State), Pitcher, Bluefield: A 2.55 ERA in seven outings.

Peyton Consigli (Canisus), Pitcher, Bluefield: He is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA in seven starts.

Andrew Cotten (East Tennessee State), Pitcher, Princeton: He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 13 relief outings. He had a 9.87 ERA in 13 games for ETSU in the spring.

Vince Fattore (Elon), Outfielder, Burlington: Fifteen stolen bases and 29 RBIs appear on his stat line.

Will Gagnon (Reedley Junior College), Pitcher, Burlington: He’s 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA.

Ellis Garcia (West Virginia), Infielder, Princeton: He has walked (12) more than twice as much as he’s struck out (five) and has a .333 batting average.

Colby Guy (UNC-Asheville), Pitcher, Bluefield: A miniscule 2.05 ERA in six starts.

KaiKea Harrison (Southern California), Infielder, Bluefield: He is hitting .267.

Tommy Harrison (Miami of Ohio), Catcher, Bluefield: A .347 batting average and .473 on-base percentage helped him become an All-Star.

Connor Hegan (North Carolina), Pitcher, Burlington: A 2-1 record and 3.60 ERA for him.

Koby Kropf (South Carolina-Upstate), Catcher, Burlington: He is hitting .263.

Kenny Mallory Jr. (Elon), Outfielder, Burlington: Tied for the league lead with 23 stolen bases.

Michael C. Moss (Seton Hall), First Baseman, Danville: The powerful 6-foot-3, 255-pound slugger is in the transfer portal and has helped his case with .336 batting average.

Jesse Robinson Jr. (Virginia Commonwealth), Outfielder, Princeton: He is in the transfer portal after two seasons at VCU and is hitting .333 with four home runs.

Mason Ruh (Northern Illinois), Pitcher, Burlington: Leads the league with five wins.

Ben Sieracki (Elon), Pitcher, Burlington: He has pitched to the tune of a 3.48 ERA.

Jordan Taylor (Florida State), Outfielder, Danville: He is hitting .277.

Nick Weyrich (Marshall), Pitcher, Pulaski: Three saves for the Appy League’s worst team.

Sam White (West Virginia), Infielder, Pulaski: Owns a .305 batting average.

WEST

Jordan Austin (Indiana State), Outfielder, Bristol: Speedy leadoff man has 14 stolen bases.

Colby Backus (Tennessee), Outfielder, Johnson City: Former Daniel Boone High School star has seven home runs.

Dalton Bargo (Tennessee), Catcher/Infielder, Bristol: A .373 batting average among strong attributes for versatile player.

Nick Barone (West Virginia), Outfielder, Greeneville: He has gone yard four times.

Will Bollinger (Saint Louis), Pitcher, Elizabethton: A 2.93 ERA in 10 appearances.

Caleb Berry (Milligan), Catcher, Johnson City: Small-school player is hitting .359.

Tyler Cerny (Indiana), Infielder, Greeneville: Stat line includes a .337 batting average.

Hayden Cooper (West Virginia), Pitcher, Johnson City: A 3.54 ERA in seven outings.

Trey Cruz (Northern Colorado), Pitcher, Johnson City: He has not allowed an earned run in 21 stellar innings.

Brandon Decker (Oakland University), Pitcher, Bristol: An Appy League All-Star for the second straight summer and workhorse is 2-1 with three saves and 3.89 ERA.

Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian), Outfielder, Greeneville: A .305 batting average and four homers.

Hollis Fanning (N.C. State), Pitcher, Kingsport: A 2.12 ERA in four starts.

Cole Fehrman (West Virginia), Pitcher, Johnson City: Reliever has crafted a 1.65 ERA for league’s best team.

Trey Fenderson (Presbyterian), Infielder, Elizabethton: He is hitting .278.

Justin Guiliano (Canisius), Pitcher, Johnson City: A 1.99 ERA in seven starts.

Michael Mancini (James Madison), Infielder, Kingsport: Tied for the league lead with 23 stolen bases.

Jack Mosh (Missouri), Infielder, Greeneville: He has mashed to the tune of a .311 batting average.

Deniel Ortiz (Walters State Community College), Infielder, Kingsport: He is tied for the league lead with nine home runs.

Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame), Pitcher, Kingsport: A 2.12 ERA in 13 outings.

Logan Sutter (Purdue), Infielder, Johnson City: The powerful slugger leads the league with 43 RBIs.

Tuner Swistak (Lousiana Tech), Pitcher, Elizabethton: He leads the league with 37 strikeouts.

Pablo Torres (Bethune-Cookman), Pitcher, Elizabethton: A 1.54 ERA in nine outings.